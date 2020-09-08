Jail drug charge latest for LR man

FILE - This Aug. 7, 2015, file photo provided by the New York Police Department shows packets of synthetic marijuana, known as K-2, on display in New York after they were seized in Brooklyn. As synthetic drugs become more popular, prosecutors in New York and a dozen other states are finding themselves stymied by a law that allows them to charge drivers with drugged-driving only if they're under the influence of something on an official list of banned substances. Prosecutors say the problem is that synthetic drug manufacturers are changing the composition of their drugs before the law can catch up. (New York Police Department via File)

A one-time Little Rock murder suspect who says he's renounced his gang membership made his first court appearance last week to answer the charges that he tried to have synthetic marijuana shipped to him in the Pulaski County jail.

TyJuan Develle Townsend, 41, pleaded innocent Aug. 31 before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright to accusations he arranged for his girlfriend to mail him the potentially deadly designer drug 5-Fluoro MDMB-PICA, court filings show.

The woman, 28-year-old Tori Lauren Combs of Hensley, was arrested in March and faces up to 20 years in prison on the Class B felony charge of furnishing prohibited articles. She is currently free on bond.

Townsend's latest charge -- his second related to possessing jail contraband -- is attempted possession of prohibited articles.

In April, he was charged with two counts of possession of prohibited articles after jail deputies found him with marijuana and a cellphone charger during a "shakedown" of his cell.

Townsend has been in jail since his Sept. 19, 2019, arrest on felony domestic violence charges at 4700 W. 12th St. Little Rock police had been called to the location to investigate complaints about a disturbance and found Ebonie Sebastian, 30, with marks on her throat, according to arrest reports. The mother of two, a former girlfriend, told officers that Townsend had choked her so hard she couldn't speak, and he was arrested at the scene.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Townsend told authorities he never tried to hurt Sebastian, calling the encounter that led to his arrest "an isolated situation."

"I never physically assaulted this woman," he later testified, stating that while they did engage in a "tussle," it was because Sebastian had started the altercation.

He further complained that his ex-wife and all former girlfriends had conspired to get him put in jail, court filings show.

"That's the objective. Once I get locked up, they all content. It's like they all win," Townsend told a judge last November. "So, I have [made] bad decisions as far as the women that I dealt with."

CONTRABAND CHARGE

The jail-contraband charges against Townsend and Combs, his current girlfriend, are the result of an investigation that began Nov. 21 when a package addressed to Townsend, purporting to be legal mail from a Little Rock attorney, arrived at the Pulaski County jail.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators found a pamphlet inside that had been hollowed out and contained an "orange leafy substance wrapped in duct tape."

Testing at the Arkansas Crime Laboratory determined the substance to be about 7.6 grams, about a quarter-ounce, of the new form of synthetic marijuana.

Investigators' attention turned to Combs after deputies discovered that Townsend had called her several times from jail. The calls were recorded and include Townsend instructing her to mail the contraband.

Deputies were further able to track the package back to the Cantrell Road Office Depot where they questioned a store clerk who said she helped Combs mail the package, the arrest affidavit states. The lawyer whose name was on the package told investigators she had never heard of Combs.

Court records show Townsend told federal authorities in 2009 that he'd given up his membership in the Wolfe Street Crips, but officials say his son, 24-year-old Kenwan "Booman" Sherrod, is a member of the gang.

Sherrod is in custody on murder and drug-dealing charges. He is accused of arranging the July 2017, robbery-turned-murder of Cyncere Alexander, the 14-year-old son of a drug-dealer rival to Sherrod's friend Machita "Frog" Mitchell, 44, another accused gang member.

Both Sherrod and Mitchell are facing capital murder charges in the teen's slaying. Two other men, including Alexander's confessed killer, have already pleaded guilty to murder charges for their roles in the boy's slaying.

FREE 8 MONTHS

Court records show that Townsend has spent more than half of his life either in prison, on parole or on probation. When he was arrested last year, he'd only been out of prison about eight months.

On July 30, 1997, Townsend witnessed the drive-by shooting that killed his 18-year-old brother, Antoine Harris, on the front porch of a residence in the 1200 block of Dennison Street, one block north of Central High School, police reports show. The shooting also wounded a second man. No one was ever charged.

The next year, a 19-year-old Townsend received his first prison sentence, a 20-year term for robbery and drug dealing.

Paroled in May 2005, he was arrested about six weeks later on drug-dealing charges that netted him a sentence of five years on probation in March 2006.

Nine days after being sentenced, Townsend was arrested on drug and firearm possession charges by police who seized cocaine, marijuana and five rifles and shotguns, among them an AK-47-style rifle, court filings show.

By this time, Townsend had become a murder suspect, according to police records.

MURDER CHARGE

His name had been one of the first to come up in the investigation into the January 2006 slaying of Janice Montgomery of Little Rock. The 45-year-old mother of three, known to have a drug problem, was found by passing motorists shot dead in an alley in the 2400 block of Maryland Avenue.

Montgomery had been shot in the back of her head and neck, and she was lying with her face in her hands as if she knew what was about to happen, a police report said.

Her family told detectives Montgomery had been living in fear because Townsend's girlfriend had accused Montgomery of breaking into her home and stealing things.

After ruling out other potential suspects, detectives moved to arrest Townsend after an acquaintance of Montgomery's came forward in April 2006, according to police reports.

The man told police he'd seen Townsend and Montgomery outside of Montgomery's home on 11th Street the night she was killed. Townsend was brandishing a large pistol, sometimes pointing it at the woman and threatening to kill her, the man said.

The witness said Townsend was "talking crazy," saying Montgomery had broken into his home and stole money and drugs from him.

Montgomery was pleading with Townsend, holding her hands up in the "praying position" while telling Townsend that she had not stolen anything from him and that someone had been telling lies about her, the witness told police.

The man said he left and was several blocks away when he heard a gunshot, telling police he learned the next day that Montgomery had been killed after seeing it on the news.

He said he next encountered Townsend in jail a couple of weeks later and that when he asked Townsend what had happened, "Townsend told him that he took care of business and did what he had to do," the report said.

With the man's account of events as evidence, detectives were able to obtain a first-degree murder arrest warrant, which led to a 10-week-long manhunt for Townsend that ended with his July 2006 arrest at an Interstate 30 hotel, where police found him with crack cocaine.

But if the witness' story was good enough for police, prosecutors found it insufficient and dropped the murder case.

FEDERAL CASE

However, federal authorities indicted him in January 2007 on federal gun possession and drug trafficking charges for his 2006 arrest.

While awaiting trial, Townsend was indicted again in August 2008 over accusations he and another man had tried to influence prosecution witnesses at the direction of a Little Rock armed robbery defendant.

Court files show investigators had jail-house recordings of the man directing Townsend and other followers to "get at" the witnesses "and tell them to look out for me," "not to do me like that," and to "sweet talk" them. The man eventually pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in exchange for a 15-year sentence.

Townsend ultimately resolved all the charges against him by pleading guilty to conspiracy to tamper with a witness and cocaine possession, receiving a 13-prison term in August 2009.

Townsend later testified he never tried to intimidate anyone but had only been trying to help a friend.

"Oh, I had one of [my] homeboys who was locked up, and he was facing an aggravated robbery. He called me and he asked me to go speak to one of his witnesses, and I went and spoke with them," Townsend said. "He called me from the county jail. He explained to me, 'Hey man, dude trying to say that I robbed him, man. Can you go down there and have a word with him?' I say, 'Sure, you know, I'll go holler at him and see ... how he feel about not coming to court or whatever.'"

At his August 2009 sentencing, Townsend, then 30, told the federal judge he was a changed man, having used his time in custody to reflect on his "drug-infested life from birth," according to a transcript of the proceeding.

Townsend, the oldest of nine siblings, told authorities he had joined the Wolfe Street Crips when he was 8, initiated by enduring a beating, but had since stopped associating with the gang.

The judge also heard how when Townsend was 9, he survived a murder attempt by his mother who pushed him down some stairs.

Townsend reported he took up regular marijuana use when he was 13, then started using cocaine and crack cocaine at age 16.

After he was paroled in 2005, Townsend said, he developed a habit that consumed 3.5 grams, known as a cocaine "8-ball" every day until he was arrested again.

In a letter to the judge, Townsend said he was a changed man, "a man with the true desire for transition [from] negativity and criminal livelihood to a posture [of] a positive and productive lifestyle with very slim or no chance of turning back."

Townsend wrote that he had used his time in custody awaiting federal sentencing to realize how his drug use and his tendency to associate with drug dealers had ruined his life.

"I have had a number of chances to get my life together. I have always chose to turn back to drugs [which] would seem to have a sense of control over my life and would have me senseless in decision making which has landed me in jail over and over again," Townsend wrote in a letter to the judge. "The last six months of my life have been drug free without me even having a desire for drugs. [A] drug-free state of mind has given me time and opportunity to re-evaluate my life, mature as an individual and fully understand the terrible mistakes I have made in the past and what type of life I must lead moving forward."

The discovery of a handmade knife, a 5½-inch piece of sharpened plastic, in his Beaumont, Texas, prison cell in December 2012 ended with 18 months being added to his prison sentence. He later said that every inmate kept such a weapon.

"Statistically, at that time, Beaumont was one of the worst prisons in the United States, you know," Townsend said. "Everybody around there kept a knife. It was like it's ... Afghanistan, Iraq, statistically."

In January 2019, Townsend discovered he was eligible for a sentence reduction on his federal drug conviction under the 2010 Fair Sentencing Act, which reduced the sentencing disparity between offenses for crack and powder cocaine. Two weeks after applying for the reduction, his sentence was cut back to three years, and he was immediately freed from prison -- almost two years before he had expected -- after a little more than 10½ years behind bars.

At a federal court hearing after his domestic-violence arrest in September 2019, Townsend said the sudden shock of returning to home life from prison life left him struggling.

"Life came to me so fast that it was like a Rubik's Cube, you know," he testified in November. "I continued to struggle to figure out where I did fit in life. And it was hard."

Townsend said the transition was made even more difficult because while in prison he'd been taking prescribed antidepressants but was released with only a month's supply.

Unable to get more when his supply ran out, Townsend told the judge that he "fell victim to substance abuse" and turned to marijuana.

He blamed his September 2019 arrest in part because he had inadvertently used marijuana laced with the hallucinogen PCP, "a mind-altering drug which caused me to not know who I was, hallucinating and so on." He testified that he never knowingly used meth or PCP since his release from prison.

"Marijuana was my choice of drug, never nothing else," Townsend said.

Townsend said he further compounded his problems by taking pills given to him as a substitute for his prescription medications, stating that he didn't know what was in those pills but that they caused him to test positive for methamphetamine.

"I have done extremely too much time," Townsend would later say in a request to receive substance-abuse treatment. "I do not need to be locked up. Lock-up, it's not doing me no good. This is not what I need."