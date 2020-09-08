Librarian at top of long to-do list as new facility's opening nears

Library director Barbara Morgan discusses the special shelving that will be used for children's books at the new Pine Bluff Library. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

Don Marr, an American artist, was commissioned in the 1960s to create a tile mosaic for the library in Pine Bluff. He followed through, and that 4-by-6 piece of art called Pine Bluff Pine has been hanging on the wall there ever since. And that's the problem. How does one move a heavy mosaic and transport it a few blocks away and install it in what will soon be the new Pine Bluff Public Library?

It is but one of the many items on Barbara Morgan's 22-page punch list that might need its own Dewey Decimal System to keep up with. Morgan, the director of the Pine Bluff Jefferson County Library System, said this particular item has been researched for more than a year and involved the help of experts.

"We're thinking it was put together in pieces," she said, gazing at a big blank space on the wall behind the entryway reception desk where, she hopes, the artwork will eventually live.

The new 35,000-square-foot library, being built at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Main Street, was designed by celebrated Little Rock architect Reese Rowland and surrounds itself with windows. It seems, with its sight lines, to invite the outside in. No need to rush to a door or window to see a winter snowfall. Patrons can see it from pretty much anywhere they stand.

If it weren't for the coronavirus, the reader might know these things from an enjoyable walk around the place. But a grand opening for February didn't happen. And neither did the one in May. Ditto for the one in June. And that one in September isn't happening either. Now, Morgan is thinking it will be November before construction is finished and some type of opening can be had.

"Nov. 1?" she was asked, while giving a reporter a tour.

"I'm just saying November," she said. "That'll give me 30 more days."

Not only did covid-19 slow down construction, but it stopped the manufacturing of furnishings and some appliances going in the building.

"I doubt the furniture will be delivered until the end of October," she said, adding that movers have brought over a fair amount of the old furniture that will just have to stay in service a bit longer than expected.

Even when the library "opens," it likely won't be open, considering the constraints put on such things by the coronavirus. But there will be curbside service, as the library system is doing at its other branches.

The library is being paid for with a 3-mill tax increase, passed by voters in November 2016. That tax is expected to raise $14 million in 30 years, with $14 million going to construct the new library as well as to a renovation of the Watson Chapel branch. A separate 0.25-mill increase, which was also passed, is paying for upgrades to the White Hall, Redfield and Altheimer branches.

There is little comparison between the new library and the one it is replacing, which is dark and dingy and floods on occasion. The new facility, like the old one, will, of course, house all manner of media. But the new library is also a space for creativity. There are two sound recording studios -- one for music and another for recording family histories and the like. And there will be a Mac lab, which can be used to create state-of-the-art music and art productions.

Backing it all up will be an IT manager whose job will be to make sure the latest technology is available, Morgan said.

"For people who don't want to go to college, this is free," she said of the high-tech offerings. "You have to be trained to use it, but we see it as an opportunity for more artistic-type people to learn a skill and have gainful employment."

Across the way, another feature not normally found in a library is a large teaching kitchen where the public can watch and participate in cooking adventures.

All of those extra offerings come with their own headaches during the pandemic. The Mac lab will have to be marked off so that social distancing is taking place, and Morgan said they still haven't figured out how to make a kitchen -- even big, roomy one -- work because of the congestion around the sinks, refrigerator and stove, which still hasn't arrived.

Even the library as a whole will have to be monitored when the doors do open to the public if the virus is still presenting a risk.

"It's a big space," she said. "We'll have to limit the number of people who come in. But it has to go further than that because it matters where all of those people go."

One part of the project that is perhaps ahead of schedule is the furnishing of staff offices, and for that the library is indebted to Stephens Real Estate Investments in Little Rock. Morgan said the library's contractor, East Harding Construction of Little Rock, was aware that the real estate company was tearing down a building. Knowing the library could use office furniture, the contractor put Morgan in touch with Stephens officials who invited Morgan to take whatever she wanted.

"They opened up the building and gave us first choice," Morgan said, praising the Stephens company. "It saved us thousands of dollars and we have gotten decent, quality furniture."

As for color combinations in the library, one just doesn't know what to expect, and that is by design in a way. In the common areas, there are plenty of soft grays and whites. But in the staff areas and other rooms, one might find bits and pieces of the rainbow, with light purples and robin egg blues and brighter colors as well.

"Everybody has an ergonomically correct chair," Morgan said, "and everybody got to pick their own colors. I didn't care what color they picked as long as they were happy with it."

To accommodate larger public gatherings, there is a roomy meeting area that can be separated by a partition, with each side having its own kitchenette, audio-video equipment and 90-inch television screen. And everything is handicapped accessible.

"ADA standards call for 36 inches between shelves," Morgan said, referring to the Americans with Disabilities Act regulations. "Ours are 44 inches. We felt that it was important that once you got in here, you did not have barriers."

Despite all of the problems with getting the new place ready for company, there is excitement in the air for a city that has had far more closings than grand openings.

"I think it's really wonderful for our citizens," said Tommy Brown, a library board member. "We are making renovations to the Watson Chapel, White Hall, Redfield and Altheimer libraries as well as to the new library. But the new library is the gemstone, and I believe it can be and will be a strong attractor for people coming downtown."

Brown said the board had settled on many of the offerings that are included in the new facility, but they "fussed and fought" about finding the right architect and the right design.

"There are windows everywhere, and light just flows through the whole place." Brown said, adding that he is hopeful that city and county residents "will use it, enjoy it and relish it as a magnificent place to get to go."

Overall, Brown said he was happy with the outcome.

"The board is very pleased, and I'm very pleased and excited about it," he said. "The covid virus whacked about six months off of our time frame, and there's nothing we can do about it."

Brown said he's optimistic the library can be opened in October, but both he and Morgan emphasized that they want the job completely finished before taking possession of it.

"Everything on the punch lists has to be completed before we hand over the keys from the old library to the city," he said.

As for a grand opening, officials can think about the possibilities down the road, but for now, there's nothing grand that can realistically be arranged. Brown said large group gatherings are off the table, and to open it up to a small group of VIPs wouldn't be fair because "it belongs to all of the citizens of Jefferson County."

As Morgan finished the tour, she paused where staff members were loading books and DVDs onto the shiny new shelves. Outside, workers moved back and forth between the library and a moving van as they dollied what seemed to be an endless supply of boxes into the building. A thud, thud, thud could be heard as a construction worker, using the butt of a drill, encouraged a piece of metal trim into place outside the front door.

Morgan took it all in like someone, well, like someone with 22 pages of things to do and not a lot of time to do them.

She was asked if she knew what she was getting herself into when she came to work at the library in late 2017.

"Well, I had two job offers," she said. "I could have taken the one and just sat back with my feet up because the previous librarian had already done everything. Or I could take this job with five construction projects underway. I sometimes say, 'What was wrong with my brain?'"

Jana Mitchell, manager over genealogy and public relations at the Pine Bluff Library, unpacks boxes of DVDs and places them on the new shelves at the library.