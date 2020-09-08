Little Rock man dies after SUV overturns on I-630, troopers say

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A Little Rock man died early Saturday after his SUV overturned on Interstate 630 near Park Street in Little Rock, troopers said.
Gregory Dorne, 26, was traveling west shortly after 4 a.m. when he lost control of his 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe and overturned, according to a preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police.
Weather conditions were clear and the roadway was dry, the report states.
At least 417 people have died in accidents on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.
