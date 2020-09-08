Little Rock district offers special remote meal program

The Little Rock School District is offering parents of students who are learning remotely or virtually a service of five breakfast and five lunch meals that can be picked up once a week, every Tuesday, until further notice, if the families so chose.

The pickup times are 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the following schools: Booker, Rockefeller, David O. Dodd , Stephens, Terry, Roberts and Wakefield elementary schools; Cloverdale Middle School; and Southwest and Parkview Magnet high schools.

The pickup schedule and sites are shared on the district’s website. To assist with preparation, the school district does request that parents complete a form to indicate their plans to pick up meals in advance. The form is here: tinyurl.com/LRSD-Virtual-Meals.

More information about the district’s school meal program is available at the following website: lrsd.org/childnutrition.