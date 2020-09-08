Northwest Arkansas National puts expansion projects in the queue, awaiting return of passengers

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK The terminal and front entrance is visible Friday, June 22, 2018, at the Northwest Arkansas Regioinal Airport in Highfill. The 20-year-old terminal building at the Northwest Arkansas Regioinal Airport will be getting a makeover in the next couple of years. Board members on Wednesday had in an informal input session with engineers and architects to give them a general idea of what they'd like the terminal to look like after the planned renovation and expansion. The work should result in a new front door for the terminal including a new building across the loop drive from the main terminal and a second-floor bridge into what is now the front of the terminal.

HIGHFILL -- Several major expansion projects at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport will be moved through the design stage so they're ready to build when passengers return to flying, board members confirmed this week.

Mike Johnson, an XNA board member, said designing the projects now will save time down the road when they're needed.

"You can go through schematics and hold at a very, very reasonable price and you still have a lot of flexibility," Johnson said. "But, what you are doing is you're probably pushing yourself ahead four to six or more months in the overall time line. So, if you hold, you can pull the trigger fairly quickly and pick up the pace."

The projects were in the planning stages because record numbers of people were flying out of Northwest National before the covid-19 pandemic and capacity was becoming an issue.

Airport expansions are tied to the number of passengers. The idea is to start construction when when passengers hit a target level, such as 1.1 million, 1.3 million and so on. What's important is the number of passengers and the facilities that are required to accommodate those numbers.

"We've got a lot in the pipeline. We've got a crisis on going. We're not sure exactly what the future holds, although we're expecting it to return to some sort of new normal," said Sara Lilygren, chairwoman of the airport board's Operations Committee.

The pandemic caused air traffic to fall by as much as 95% in April. It's been improving slowly since, but business travel -- the bread and butter of Northwest National -- has yet to come back.

Board members believe traffic will return and they need to be ready.

Consultants told the board last week their projections show traffic could return to 2019 levels in the next two or three years if a covid vaccine is successful. By 2040, they predict passengers could reach 1.8 million, which would be double the record 2019 level.

The Operations Committee heard status reports divided into "in process" and "pre-planning" stages on expansion projects.

Design work for a new sky bridge connecting the parking deck to the second floor of the terminal is at 60% and should be complete in January. It's estimated to cost $2.2 million to design and $28 million to build.

Construction could begin as early as spring or early summer 2021. The project is eligible for grant money up to 80% from the Federal Aviation Administration. Several amenities, such as restaurant space and conference space, were removed from the original concept because they were ineligible for grant reimbursement.

A major renovation of the second floor of the terminal is at the conceptual design phase, but is on hold until officials have a better idea how other projects, such as a new concourse and baggage claim area, will affect it. Budget for the project is about $11 million.

A new taxiway has been designed and is ready to be built, but also is on hold awaiting money. The estimated construction cost is $9.4 million. The project is eligible for grant funding up to 90% from the Federal Aviation Administration.

An architect has to be selected to design the baggage claim area. The renovation could cost up to $20 million. The project should be eligible for federal money.

A new parking deck and rental car facility is on hold at the request of the rental car companies because it would be paid for using fees charged on rental cars and few cars are being rented during the pandemic.

A plan locating all buildings, infrastructure and utilities is being updated at a cost of $200,000 and will be completed in the first quarter of next year.

"What we're hoping to achieve with this terminal area plan is to make sure that everything fits together, that we don't make a decision now on one of these projects that are early in the sequence that ends up limiting our options for the future," said Aaron Burkes, chief operating officer at the airport.

Formal design work for a western concourse is expected to be complete in early 2022. The concourse is expected to cost about $80 million to build. The project would be eligible for 90% federal funding.

The modular design would be phased in. XNA has 13 gates but a full build-out of a new B concourse and expansion of the A concourse would take that to 26 gates, 14 on A concourse and 12 on B concourse. The addition would eventually accommodate 1.7 million to 3.3 million annual enplanements, depending on configuration.

Expansion of the commercial apron, the area around the western concourse that would be used by airlines for their airplanes, is expected to start design next year with design complete in 2023. The project would be eligible for 90% federal funding.

Design work for a new air traffic control tower is expected to begin next year and be completed by 2023. The airport has been operating with what was supposed to be a temporary air control tower since it opened 22 years ago. A site has not been selected. The board will consider replacing the leaking roof of the existing tower, about $53,000, at its next meeting.

Lilygren said the airport is fortunate to have a lot of available space.

"I was thinking, how nice we have so many choices on space for building large buildings. At a lot of airports, there is no space," Lilygren said. "So, the tyranny of choices, it's a nice problem to have, I think."