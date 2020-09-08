NWA outdoor briefs

Student grants available

The Ozark Society Foundation has launched a new grant program to support student environmental projects. Grant proposals will be accepted from students affiliated with nonprofit organizations in the Ozark or Ouachita regions that engage students in environmental awareness and conservation activities.

Projects must be community-based and involve elementary or secondary students.

Funding between $500 and $2,000 will be awarded based on the scope and needs of the project. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 19. Award notification and funds distribution will be in October. Students have one year to complete their projects.

Applicants must be affiliated with a nonprofit organization, school or community group in Arkansas, Oklahoma, or Missouri.

Square to Square goes virtual

An online Square to Square bicycle ride is scheduled. Riders may ride from the Fayetteville square to the Bentonville square, or vice versa. The distance is 30 miles.

Cyclists may do the ride anytime in the Sept. 19-Nov. 1 time frame. Registration includes a souvenir T-shirt, water bottle, finisher medal and goody bag. Cost is $25 for adults or $15 for youth riders. A family registration for five members of the same household is $60. Packets will be mailed to riders for an additional $10.

Register at the Fayetteville city website, Fayetteville-ar.gov.

Stream cleanup set

Volunteers are needed for the 15th annual cleanup on the West Fork of the White River from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 26, hosted by Beaver Watershed Alliance.

Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. at the riverside park in West Fork. Volunteers will receive trash bags, gloves and maps to cleanup areas. If the water level allows, volunteers can pick up litter by floating the river. Put-in and take-out information will be available at the riverfront park.

Any groups must be comprised of 10 or fewer people because of virus concerns.

Contact melissa@beaverwatershedalliance.org, (479) 750-8007 for information and preregistration.

Part of greenway closed

A section of the Razorback Greenway that runs under North Walton Boulevard and Interstate 49 in north Bentonville is closed because of construction on the Bella Vista bypass.

The section is expected to reopen in the fall of 2021.