Off the Wire

Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley (21) reacts to a call by referee Pat Fraher (26) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Beverley was ejected from the game. The Nuggets won 110-101. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

BASKETBALL

Beverley fined $25,000

The NBA fined Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 on Monday for verbally abusing a game official in Game 2 of his team's Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets. The incident took place Saturday night with 1:04 remaining in what became a 110-101 loss for the Clippers. Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks) was demonstrably upset with a foul call against him four seconds earlier, then unsuccessfully tried to take a charge when play resumed and got called for a blocking foul. Beverley then got two technical fouls as he argued to no avail. It became his second ejection of the season and his first of the playoffs. It's also his second $25,000 fine of the season. He received the first in October for throwing the ball into the stands after the Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening game of the season.

FOOTBALL

Peters returns to left tackle

Jason Peters (Arkansas Razorbacks) is back at left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles. Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro, was playing right guard during training camp and reportedly wanted more money to return to left tackle. But Eagles Coach Doug Pederson said Peters walked into his office Monday morning and told him he'd be willing to move back. The Eagles re-signed Peters after three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles tendon in June. Second-year pro Andre Dillard, a first-round pick in 2019, was slated to replace Peters at left tackle, but he suffered a season-ending biceps injury two weeks ago.

Steelers extend Heyward

Cam Heyward is getting his wish. The veteran All-Pro defensive tackle is set to be a Pittsburgh Steeler for life. The Steelers signed Heyward to a five-year contract on Monday worth around $75 million. The 31-year-old was entering the final season of a six-year deal he signed in 2015. Heyward, whose father Craig starred as a running back for the University of Pittsburgh in the 1980s before a lengthy NFL career of his own, has created deep ties to the city since being taken in the first round of the 2011 draft. The new contract gives the nine-year veteran and longtime defensive captain a sense of stability. Heyward said repeatedly his goal was to remain in Pittsburgh for the entirety of his career. He'll now have that chance. Heyward posted on Instagram "this is where I belong" when the deal was completed. A three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Heyward has had 30 of his 54 sacks over the past three seasons.

Hopson out at Southern Miss

Southern Mississippi Coach Jay Hopson said Monday that he has stepped down and co-offensive coordinator Scotty Walden will take over as interim coach. The school announced the coaching change Monday afternoon in a news release, ending Hopson's tenure one game into his fifth season. The Golden Eagles lost at home to South Alabama in Thursday's season opener. In statements, Hopson described the decision as the result of a "mutual agreement" with Athletic Director Jeremy McClain, while McClain said Hopson approached him after last week's loss. Hopson went 28-23 and reached three bowl games since taking over before the 2016 season. He was also an assistant for Southern Miss from 2001-03 and 2005-07.

BYU rolls past Navy

Tyler Allgeier ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns, and BYU put the clamps on Navy's usually potent triple option in a season-opening 55-3 rout Monday night at the Naval Academy. The Cougars scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions, led 31-0 at halftime and coasted to their most lopsided victory since a 70-6 blowout of Wagner in October 2015. With no one in the stands and no cheerleaders on the sideline, all the noise was made by the players -- especially those in front of the Cougars bench. The offense yelled when the defense repeatedly stuffed Navy's bid to move the ball, and the defense roared as Allgeier, Lopini Katoa and quarterback Zach Wilson moved downfield at will. Allgeier averaged 9.4 yards per carry, Katoa ran for 80 yards and scored twice, and Wilson went 13 for 18 for 232 yards with 2 touchdowns before leaving in the third quarter.

TENNIS

No French Open for Barty

Top-ranked Ash Barty will not defend her French Open title because of concerns over traveling during the coronavirus pandemic. After skipping the U.S. Open, which is being contested in New York without crowds, Barty has decided against traveling to Europe for events at Rome and Roland Garros. "Last year's French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly," Barty, who won her first major title last year at the French Open, said in a statement Monday. "I wish the players and the French Federation all the best for a successful tournament." The 24-year-old Australian said the main reasons for her decision were the health risks associated with covid-19 and her interrupted preparation. She hasn't been able to work with her coach recently because of domestic state border closures in Australia. Barty hasn't played a competitive match since February. Her last match in a major was a semifinal loss to Sofia Kenin at the Australian Open in January.

French to allow spectators

Spectators will be allowed at the French Open this month despite the growing number of covid-19 cases in the country, organizers said Monday. Organizers unveiled the health protocols for the clay-court grand slam, which will take place at Roland Garros in western Paris from Sept. 27 after being postponed from its May start due to the pandemic. "Since the international circuit restarted, Roland Garros will be the first tournament with the privilege of hosting an audience," French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli said. In accordance with the latest government guidelines capping attendance to 5,000 people in regions such as Paris, the federation has scaled down its plans. The federation wanted to welcome 50% to 60% of capacity, the equivalent of about 20,000 fans per day. Instead, Roland Garros will be divided into three zones based on the three main courts, with 5,000 people each for the Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen courts.

HOCKEY

Lightning pummel Islanders

Brayden Point scored twice and added three assists, and the well-rested Tampa Bay Lightning romped to a 8-2 win over the travel- and game-weary New York Islanders to open the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night. The Lightning showed no signs of rust after a nearly week-long break after eliminating the Boston Bruins in their second-round series on Aug. 31. They instead resembled a refreshed team by scoring three times on nine shots to build a 3-1 lead by the 10:46 mark of the first period, and matched a franchise record for most goals scored in a playoff game. Nikita Kucherov had four assists, and scored his 34th career playoff goal to move one ahead of Martin St. Louis for first on the franchise list.

