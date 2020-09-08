Pine Bluff police make arrest in Thursday homicide

FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.
A 23-year-old man faces a capital murder charge in a fatal shooting of Kavon Mitchell, Pine Bluff police announced Tuesday.
A news release states detectives developed Hekeryin D. Cain as a suspect in the shooting at 25 Needles Drive that left Mitchell, 20, dead.
Cain was found around 3 a.m. Sunday at 4301 W. 18th Ave. in Pine Bluff, the release states. He was arrested without incident.
The release further states Cain is a person of interest in "other incidents," but police did not elaborate.
Mitchell was one of three men shot dead Thursday afternoon in Pine Bluff.
