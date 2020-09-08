Possible street renaming in cards for Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- The idea of changing the name of a street christened after a Confederate general has garnered support in Arkansas' second-largest city.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors is set to review a revised version of the naming policy for buildings and facilities in the city during its study session today, according to the agenda for the meeting.

During the board's Aug. 25 study session, Ward 2 City Director Andre' Good made a motion to put the revised naming policy on the agenda for a future study session, which was seconded by Ward 3 City Director Lavon Morton. Earlier that evening, City Administrator Carl Geffken sent to the board an email that contained both the current and revised policy, as well as a marked-up version showing the differences between the two. Geffken wrote that the revised policy should be approved before considering changing the name of Albert Pike Avenue.

This came after the Fort Smith School Board unanimously approved a resolution on Aug. 24 expressing its intent to adopt a new name for Albert Pike Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year. The resolution directs the Fort Smith School District administration to organize a committee to develop and recommend a renaming process involving stakeholders from the school community.

"Documented activities and statements of General Pike as described in the attached resolution do not reflect the commitment of the school and the district as a whole to 'treat all people with dignity and respect' as articulated in the Vision 2023 Strategic Plan," a meeting packet abstract for the School Board stated.

The School Board resolution stated that Pike joined a petition in 1858 to "expel all free blacks from the State of Arkansas." He also wrote in 1868 that "We mean that the white race, and that race alone, shall govern this country. It is the only one that is fit to govern, and it is the only one that shall."

Geffken estimated on Sept. 1 that he had told the Board of Directors last year that the naming policy needed to be refined and updated to take all potential options for name changes into account, in addition to setting up certain policies. Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman had worked on these revisions over the spring and reviewed the new version of the policy one last time when the discussions regarding the school district were taking place. He had sent it to Geffken two to three weeks previously.

Geffken said he was motivated to send the Board of Directors the revised policy because it was completed and because of the School Board's decision concerning Albert Pike Elementary School.

"I said that we would update the naming policy, and now ... it has been completed at the time where the board may consider a change in the name of the street," Geffken said.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors needs to approve the revised policy sometime after today's study session for it to take effect, according to Geffken.

Good, the only Black and minority member of the board, said Thursday that timing was the biggest reason why he requested that the board discuss the revised policy.

"[The School Board's vote], coupled with all of the social unrest and comments going on at our community and across the country dealing with Confederate statues and monuments and the like coming down, just the climate and the conversation has been to have all of those things of like nature removed," Good said. "So for me, the timing was right."

Good said he has gotten emails, messages and texts from his constituents about renaming Albert Pike Avenue, including suggestions on Facebook of possible new names.

Among the revisions made in the proposed buildings and facilities naming policy is a new section dedicated specifically to renaming streets. However, it states that doing so is strongly discouraged.

"Efforts to change the name of a street should be subject to the most critical examination due to factors related to commerce, public safety response, cost to the public for implementing the name change, and other economic implications or hardships to property owners along the street that might be associated with changing address designations," the revised policy states.

Petitions or requests pertaining to changing a street's name will be forwarded to the city administrator, according to the policy. The city administrator will then forward the requests to the engineering and streets departments for them to analyze the number of properties, parcels, structures and addresses that would be affected by changing the street name; the number of intersections along the street that would require replacement of street signage; and the estimated cost of materials and labor to make and install new signs to reflect the name change. The departments would also identify any issues regarding a changed street name in the 911 address database.

With all of the relevant information, the city administrator will forward the request to the Board of Directors, as well as a recommendation as to whether it should be approved, the policy states. The board will then make a decision concerning the recommendation, according to the revised policy.

"If the board determines the name change should move forward, such decision shall be publicized in a local newspaper for at least a two-week period and citizen comments shall be requested," the policy states. "The board shall consider all public comments received. At any time following the two-week public notice period and after considering all public comments received, the board may finalize the decision regarding renaming the street."