Little Rock man struck, killed by pickup on I-430, troopers say

A 37-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a pickup on Interstate 430 on Sunday afternoon, state police said.

Matthew Welch, 37, was crossing the northbound lanes on foot around 2:45 p.m., heading east to west, a preliminary crash report states.

Troopers said Welch reached the third travel lane before moving back to the second lane. It was then, the report states, he entered the path of a 2005 Toyota Tundra.

Welch was fatally struck by the northbound pickup, whose driver stopped at the scene, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry, the report states.

At least 417 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.