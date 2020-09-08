FOOTBALL

Sun Belt gives ASU K Grupe nod

All it took was one field goal for Blake Grupe.

The Arkansas State University junior kicker was named the Sun Belt Conference special teams player of the week Monday, after he made a 28-yard field goal and all three of his extra points in ASU's 37-24 loss to Memphis on Saturday. Texas State was the only other Sun Belt team to play last week, and its kicker, Alan Orona, went 1 of 2 on field goals in the Bobcats' loss to SMU.

This is Grupe's third time to receive the award. He's made 34 career field goals, which is sixth in school history.

Grupe and Arkansas State will kick off against Kansas State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.

WOMEN'S GOLF

ASU's Schmidt finishes third

Olivia Schmidt of Arkansas State University finished third at the USA Intercollegiate in Mobile, Ala.

Schmidt shot a third-round 65 to finish with a 3-under 213, nine shots back of Julie Hovland of South Alabama, who won the individual title.

As a team, ASU finished fifth with a 894 after a final-round 289. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished sixth with a 911 after shooting a 308 in the final round.

Malena Austerslatt of UALR and Grayson Gladden of Arkansas State finished tied for 16th with a 5-over 221.