UA board to consider loan of up to $19.1M for athletic department

The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees will meet today to consider authorizing a loan of up to $19.1 million to help the UA athletic department pay down annual debt associated with various facility projects.

The proposed resolution does not state why the loan is being considered, but the ongoing pandemic has led to a shortened football schedule and restrictions on the number of fans.

The new football schedule now has the Razorbacks playing five home games in Fayetteville, down from seven. The university also has said attendance will be capped at between 16,000 and 17,000 in a stadium that has a capacity to seat 76,412.

The resolution under consideration states the loan would be from Regions Bank or affiliates. The interest rate would not exceed 2% annually, with a default rate not more than 4%, the resolution states. The loan would be due no later than Sept. 15, 2028.

The loan money would be used to “pay for and/or refund a portion of the debt service costs for multiple series of bonds benefiting the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Department of Athletics for the amounts due in 2020 and 2021.”

The university’s most recent financial statement, for the 2018-19 fiscal year, states the university in that year paid about $14.5 million in principal and interest in debt service for five athletic facilities revenue bond issues.

Taxable bonds for $90 million and tax-exempt bonds for $24,485,000 were issued in 2016 for an expansion of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and replacement of the Frank Broyles Athletic Center.

University officials last month said that most athletic department employees would see salary reductions beginning Sept. 1 for a total expected savings of about $3 million.