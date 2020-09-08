Veterans offered mental health help

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is offering resources for veterans and their loved ones during September, which is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Information and materials are available online at: bethereforveterans.com

The federal agency also runs a 24-hour suicide crisis hotline. Its number is (800) 273-8255 and its website is veteranscrisisline.net/chat.

In a news release, the agency urged veterans and their families to learn about the warning signs of suicide, and to check in with other veterans in the community about mental health.

Public health experts have found that veterans are at a higher risk of death by suicide than the general U.S. population, but that training, treatment and other support can help.