Warrants issued for McCain Mall shooting suspect

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Felony warrants were issued Tuesday for a man North Little Rock Police say was involved in a shooting at McCain Mall last month, according to a press release from the department.

Juwuan Jordan, 24, of North Little Rock has active warrants for felony battery and felony possession of firearms by certain persons for his involvement in the August 31 incident, the release said.

Police responded to the shooting call just before 4:20 p.m. and found a man was suffering from a gunshot wound inside the mall at 3929 McCain Blvd., according to the release.

Jordan is considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.