Williams shines on both sides of the ball

Throwing for five touchdowns is good night for any quarterback, but it wasn't enough for senior Braden Williams on Friday.

Williams also starts at linebacker, where he added two interceptions for Waldron in its 41-0 victory over Mansfield. Williams' five touchdown passes came on 7 of 8 completions for 111 yards and both of his interceptions came on drag routs by Mansfield into his territory at inside linebacker. For his effort, Williams is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

So, what was Williams' favorite on a night full of highlights?

"The win," he said.

Good answer.

Waldron is a program that often struggles in high school football, but the Bulldogs are 2-0 after losing eight of 10 games in each of the last two seasons. After former coach Jonathan Bates left to join the football staff at Jessieville, Doug Powell was hired to lead the Bulldogs, who did not win a game between 2012-2015.

"We didn't change much," said Powell, who guided Magazine to a 9-1 record in 2019. "Our offensive coordinator (Nick Stovall) and defensive coordinator (Mark Brigance) were already here and they've done a great job. Mostly, I asked our nine seniors to be leaders and they've responded."

Williams is a three-year starter at quarterback who's complete 22 of 29 passes for 360 yards and nine touchdowns in two games as a senior. He opened the season by throwing for four touchdowns in a 44-29 win over Gentry. He was just as active on defense, where he made six tackles with two sacks.

"(Williams) understands the game," Powell said. "He's a natural at linebacker. He reads things really well, which led to the two interceptions he had on the drag routes against Mansfield. As a quarterback, he keeps his eyes downfield and prolongs plays."

Williams wears No. 13, which has long been considered unlucky by many, but Williams has his reason for wearing it.

"That was my brother's number," Williams' said of his older brother Trey, who preceded him at quarterback for Waldron. "I'm trying to make the number 13 look better."

Waldron will look better if the Bulldogs can move to 3-0 at home against Atkins Sept. 18. But Waldron will have to guard against complacency with a week off before resuming their 2020 season.

"We have more people on the team giving more effort, and that's what we have to keep doing," Williams said. "It'll mean a lot if we can have a winning record and make the playoffs."