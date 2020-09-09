12 members of UCA volleyball team test positive for coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

A covid-19 outbreak has caused the University of Central Arkansas to temporary shut down one of its athletic programs.

According to Athletic Director Brad Teague, 12 members of the UCA volleyball program recently tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, Friday’s match against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock as well as home-and-home showdowns with Arkansas State University on Saturday and Sunday have been postponed.

“We always said we want to try until we couldn’t anymore, and [coronavirus] is going to dictate that,” said Teague. “We’re going to give it out best effort, and we have. The team got to play last weekend, and now they won’t get to play for a couple of weekends.

“We’ll re-evaluate and see where we go from here, but we’ve got to err on the side of caution.”

UCA (0-2) lost a pair of contests to Texas State and Stephen F. Austin last Friday in Nacogdoches, Texas, but Teague wasn’t sure if the positive tests were direct results of that trip. He also noted that the Sugar Bears will quarantine for at least the next 10-14 days.

