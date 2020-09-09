Accused in killing says innocent

Flowers are placed on a memorial for Brayla Stone, 17, during a candlelight vigil Monday night at First Presbyterian Church in Little Rock. The North Little Rock teenager was found dead June 25 in a vehicle parked on a walking path in Sherwood. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Joseph Flaherty)

A 19-year-old from Sherwood accused by authorities of killing a transgender teenager earlier this summer pleaded innocent Tuesday morning during his arraignment in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Trevone Hayse Miller appeared via videoconference from the Pulaski County jail, where he has been held without bail since he was arrested July 2 in the death of 17-year-old Braylen Stone of North Little Rock.

Stone, who went by Brayla, was found dead in a vehicle parked on a walking path near Gap Creek Drive in Sherwood on June 25, one week before Miller's arrest.

Social media users shared her name and image widely online in the days after the discovery of her body. A memorial vigil at a church in Little Rock in late June paid homage to Stone and other transgender victims of violence.

One of Miller's defense attorneys, Toney Brasuell, waived a formal reading of the capital murder charge against the teenager Tuesday and entered an innocent plea on his client's behalf.

Both sides agreed to reconvene for a report in 90 days, Dec. 9, after Pulaski County's chief deputy prosecuting attorney John Johnson raised no objection.

Miller, who wore a blue jumpsuit, a white undershirt and a surgical mask, did not interact with Judge Barry Sims, except when the judge asked Miller to step forward and pull his mask down so the court could obtain a photograph of him.

Miller is also represented by George "Birc" Morledge IV.

According to an Aug. 25 entry of appearance, the two attorneys said they were appointed by the Arkansas Public Defender Commission, which provides legal representation for indigent clients accused of a crime.

When reached via email Tuesday afternoon after Miller's arraignment, Brasuell wrote, "We adamantly deny the allegation and will present a vigorous defense."

According to a Sherwood Police Department arrest report from July, witnesses informed poalice that Miller told them he was going to kill Stone and later told them Stone was dead.

"Through investigation, witnesses stated Trevone Miller asked the victim to meet him so they could talk," police said in the report. "According to the witnesses, Trevone was the last person to see the victim."

The arrest report did not explain who authorities interviewed or how police gathered information from witnesses during the homicide investigation into Stone's death.

Prosecutors formally charged Miller on Aug. 21.

Four years ago, when Miller was 14, he was implicated along with two others in the 2016 shooting death of another teenager in Sherwood, 17-year-old Bryan Allen Thompson.

Thompson, a Sylvan Hills High School student, was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of Sherwood's Bill Harmon Recreation Center.

In that criminal case, Miller ultimately accepted a deal with prosecutors. In exchange for his agreement to testify against his teenage co-defendants, his charge of capital murder was dropped and an aggravated robbery charge was transferred to juvenile court.

Since then, Miller's legal troubles have mounted.

They include his March arrest by Sherwood police on an identity-theft warrant, when police reported finding that Miller was carrying a .22-caliber pistol, and less than a year earlier his arrest by Little Rock police in May 2019 in an attempted robbery in a Walmart parking lot in which Miller represented himself as a police officer or security guard, according to authorities.