Bridge work set for I-440 in NLR

Maintenance on a bridge deck on Interstate 440 in North Little Rock will require lane closings today and Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the I-440 eastbound outside lane over Faulkner Lake near Faulkner Lake Road from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days, weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled by advanced warning signs, vertical panels and cones.