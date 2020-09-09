Sections
Daily Record

Today at 3:40 a.m.

Divorces

FILED

20-2801. Evelyn Black v. Alfred Black Jr.

20-2802. Tequilla Williams v. Rodney McGee.

20-2804. Carolyn Gould v. Brian Gould.

20-2809. Magona Domingo v. Mycretia Watkins.

20-2810. Shelly Huiett v. Richard Huiett.

20-2811. Vernon Morgan v. Cora Medlock.

20-2812. Vincent Jones v. Junero Jones.

GRANTED

19-2203. Shon Chastain v. Vickie Chastain.

19-3807. Andrea Rabeneck v. David Rabeneck.

20-1386. Carmen Stewart v. Robert Stewart.

20-1484. Katarina Davis v. Cooper Davis.

20-2082. Giovanni Booker v. Ifunanya Madubeze.

20-2135. Samirah Alwazir v. Hassan Elsaidi.

20-2321. Shareeka Matheny v. James Matheny Jr.

20-2469. Terrie Withers v. Alvin Withers Sr.

