Divorces
FILED
20-2801. Evelyn Black v. Alfred Black Jr.
20-2802. Tequilla Williams v. Rodney McGee.
20-2804. Carolyn Gould v. Brian Gould.
20-2809. Magona Domingo v. Mycretia Watkins.
20-2810. Shelly Huiett v. Richard Huiett.
20-2811. Vernon Morgan v. Cora Medlock.
20-2812. Vincent Jones v. Junero Jones.
GRANTED
19-2203. Shon Chastain v. Vickie Chastain.
19-3807. Andrea Rabeneck v. David Rabeneck.
20-1386. Carmen Stewart v. Robert Stewart.
20-1484. Katarina Davis v. Cooper Davis.
20-2082. Giovanni Booker v. Ifunanya Madubeze.
20-2135. Samirah Alwazir v. Hassan Elsaidi.
20-2321. Shareeka Matheny v. James Matheny Jr.
20-2469. Terrie Withers v. Alvin Withers Sr.
