Dollars general

We are all getting used to this new Zoom world. A big thank-you and shout-out to the Arkansas Peace and Justice Memorial Movement for hosting a virtual meeting last week for the candidates for Little Rock School Board. The hosts handled the few technical issues, and all of us older folks, with aplomb and fairness.

Cynthia Howell's story in the paper noted that most of the candidates mentioned the levy extension that's on the ballot this fall. Several of them said they'd hold their nose and vote for it. After all, it's "for the children," and who can argue with that?

So let us argue.

We're not necessarily against extending the 12.4-mill property tax, as proposed. But one thing keeps catching our eye, like a coat hanger: There's not an official school board in place yet.

Johnny Key is acting as the school board while the state controls the district. In several weeks, We the People of Little Rock will elect a new school board. Shouldn't we know who's going to be on that school board before we decide to give it more money? That is, shouldn't we know who's going to spend the money before we fork it over?

The proposed extension would raise another $204 million for more buildings. It should be noted, and often is, that property owners wouldn't pay more taxes each year, but just for more years. In this case, until 2051 for a tax that was supposed to expire in 2033.

Most taxpayers know when politicians put "sunset clauses" on taxes that those clauses are for show only. Because as soon as they begin to sunset, new politicians of the later era will explain how they plan to raise more money without raising taxes--by extending them. Most of us know how the game is played.

But this time we don't know the players.

Verdict first, trial second? Let's not. Instead, let's elect a school board, find out who's on it and what they stand for, then let that school board come back to the people for a raise. Without a school board, nobody knows how its members would prioritize spending. Or if they'd rather extend longer than 2051, or even end it earlier than 2051.

Who will spend the taxpayer money? Right now, none of us know, and won't know until after we vote.

So let's slow down this train until the public knows who would be held accountable for it if it derails.

And let's talk about this next year.