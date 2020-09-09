Sections
Elliott campaign calls opponent Hill's ad ‘misleading’

by Frank E. Lockwood | Today at 1:20 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption U.S. Rep. French Hill and State Sen. Joyce Elliott

U.S. Rep. French Hill's new campaign commercial criticizes his opponent for co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation that raised 911-related phone fees.

In a written statement, Elliott's campaign said the ad was "misleading," criticizing Hill for omitting key words from an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette headline it quotes.

State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, backed the Public Safety Act of 2019, which eliminated the 65 cents-per-month "emergency telephone service charge," replacing it with a $1.30 per-month "public safety charge" that applies to each cellphone, tablet or other device.

It also added a 10% tax on prepaid phone cards or services.

Sponsored by state Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne, the stated goal of the legislation was to "develop a next generation 911 system."

It became law last year after passing the House 85-0 and the Senate, 29-3.

State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, presented the proposal in the upper chamber.

In a written statement, Hill's campaign chairwoman, Judith Goodson, called the tax "regressive and discriminatory" and said it "disproportionately affects those who can least afford it -- the very constituency she says she's fighting for.

In a written statement, Elliott campaign spokesman Neil Goodman defended the vote.

"It's disappointing that Congressman Hill doesn't support funding our 911 system, especially at a time when so many Arkansans rely on emergency services," Goodman said.

He also criticized Hill for omitting key words from a March 21, 2019 headline on the vote.

The original version stated: "Cell phone-fees bill to fund 911 changes clears Senate." The version in the ad states: "Cell phone-fees bill...clears Senate."

