Fayetteville sweeps Rogers in 6A-West

ROGERS -- Fayetteville may not have been sharp early against Rogers, but it was still good enough,.

The Lady Purple Bulldogs closed the second set with a nice run and dominated the third en route to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-10 win over the Lady Mounties in 6A-West Conference volleyball Tuesday night in King Arena.

Rogers (4-2, 0-2 6A-West) took a 15-14 lead in the second set on Phoenix Bailey's kill out of the middle. But Fayetteville responded with four straight and outscored the Lady Mounties 11-4 for the win.

Fayetteville (6-0, 2-0) then jumped in front 11-2 in the third set and cruised to the victory.

Fayetteville coach Jessica Phelan said her team got comfortable as the match progressed.

"Both sets were kinda tight early and I thought we kinda settled in in terms of what we were wanting to do," Phelan said. "We passed a little better. We had a couple big blocks that swung some momentum our way.

"Rogers is a really good offensive team. They've got a lot of good hitters and I thought as the match went on we were able to give them a little trouble on their passing. We served a little better and were able to get them out of system a little bit. That resulted in some points off defense for us that we weren't getting early in the match."

Senior Perry Flannigan led the Fayetteville attack with nine kills, while Rosana Hicks added eight. Sophie Snodgrass, a 6-3 junior, also controlled the net with five blocks. Sophomore Brooke Rockwell contributed 12 digs and Gracyn Spresser eight.

Sophomore Kennedy Phelan chipped in a team-high three aces and got Fayetteville started 4-0 from the service line in third set.

Fayetteville will now turn its attention to an early-season showdown against last year's 6A state runner-up Fort Smith Southside on Thursday in Bulldog Arena.

"In this conference, you've got to come to play every night," Phelan said. "Southside's a team that has a lot of experienced players returning. It's a good opportunity for us to see where we really are. I feel good about where we're at and Thursday will be a good test."

Fort Smith Southside 3, Bentonville 0

Avery Fitzgerald hammered 11 kills and added three aces to lead the Mavericks to a 25-15, 25-10, 27-25 win over the Lady Tigers.

Hannah Hogue contributed 22 assists and nine digs, while Olivia Melton added six kills and eight digs for Southside (4-1, 2-0).

Springdale Har-Ber, 3, Rogers Heritage 0

Kat Cooper put down 13 kills to lead the Lady Wildcats to the 25-17, 25-8, 25-10 win over the Lady War Eagles.

Caylan Koons dished out 32 assists for Har-Ber (4-1, 2-0). Maddux McCrackin contributed 18 dig and Libby Hall added 13 for Har-Ber.

Ashley Ware added five kills and Alli Edwards a team-high 18 digs for Heritage.

Bentonville West 3, Springdale High 1

The Lady Wolverines rallied from a first-set loss to down Springdale High.

Taina Miller had 9 kills and Maddie Downing had 18 assists for the Lady Bulldogs (1-3, 0-2). Dishita Gandhi added 15 digs.

No information was available for West at press time.