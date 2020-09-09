Firefighters overrun by California blaze

Rick Archuleta of the Clovis Fire department hoses down hot spots tuesday left behind by the Creek Fire in tollhouse, Calif. the re has burned more than 200 square miles in central Cali- fornia. more photos at arkansasonline.com/99ca/. (ap/marcio Jose sanchez)

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. -- More than a dozen California firefighters trying to protect a mountain fire station from flames were overrun by the blaze Tuesday, and several were hurt. Elsewhere, military helicopters rescued more than 150 people stranded in the burning wilderness.

Fourteen firefighters and bulldozer operators deployed emergency shelters as flames overtook them and destroyed the Nacimiento Station in the Los Padres National Forest on the state's central coast, the U.S. Forest Service said. They suffered from burns and smoke inhalation, and three were flown to a hospital in Fresno, where one was in critical condition.

The injuries came as wind-driven flames of more than two dozen major fires chewed through bone-dry California after a scorching Labor Day weekend that saw a dramatic airlift of more than 200.

Rescue choppers pulled another 164 people from the Sierra National Forest through the morning and were working to rescue 17 others, said Gov. Gavin Newsom, who described pilots wearing night-vision goggles to find a place to land.

"It's where training meets the moment, but it always takes the courage, the conviction and the grit of real people doing real work," Newsom said.

California has already set a record with nearly 2.3 million acres burned this year, and the worst part of the wildfire season is just beginning.

"This is historic," Newsom said in a briefing from Sacramento.

The previous acreage record was set just two years ago and included the deadliest wildfire in state history, which swept through the community of Paradise and killed 85 people.

That 2018 blaze was started by power lines amid strong winds and tinder-dry conditions. Liability from billions of dollars in claims from that and other fires forced the state's largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, to seek bankruptcy protection. To guard against new disasters, the company last year began preemptive power shutoffs when fire conditions are exceptionally dangerous.

That's the situation now in Northern California, where high and dry winds are expected through today. Pacific Gas & Electric said it has learned from past problems and will seek this year to make the shutoffs "smaller in size, shorter in length and smarter for customers."

Over the weekend, the company cut power to 172,000 customers to try to prevent more blazes.

More than 14,000 firefighters are battling more than two dozen fires around the state. Two of the three largest blazes in state history are burning in the San Francisco Bay Area.

California was not alone: Hurricane-force winds and high temperatures kicked up wildfires across parts of the Pacific Northwest over the holiday weekend, burning hundreds of thousands of acres and mostly destroying the small town of Malden in eastern Washington.

In Southern California, fires burned in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, and the forecast called for the arrival of the region's notorious Santa Ana winds. The U.S. Forest Service on Monday decided to close all eight national forests in the region and to shutter campgrounds statewide.

Information for this article was contributed by Frank Baker and John Antczak of The Associated Press.

The Creek Fire burns along a hillside in the Cascadel Woods community of Madera County, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A firefighter battles the Creek Fire in the Shaver Lake community of Fresno County, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A scorched truck rests on Highway 168 after the Creek Fire burned through the area on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Fresno County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Pacific Gas and Electric workers stand along Highway 168 as the Creek Fire advances Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, near Alder Springs, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Firefighter Dan Robles extinguishes a hot spot while battling the Creek Fire on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Fresno County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Flames burn at a home leveled by the Creek Fire along Highway 168 on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Fresno County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A melted slide stands in the playground at the Pine Ridge School in Fresno County, Calif., after the Creek Fire burned through the area on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Jim Butler evacuates from the North Fork community in Madera County, Calif., as the Creek Fire approaches on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)