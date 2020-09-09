Firms: No vaccine shortcuts

FILE - This July 18, 2020, file photo, shows the AstraZeneca offices in Cambridge, England. AstraZeneca announced Monday, Aug. 31, its vaccine candidate has entered the final testing stage in the U.S. The company said the study will involve up to 30,000 adults from various racial, ethnic and geographic groups. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

The chief executives of nine drug companies pledged Tuesday not to seek regulatory approval before the safety and efficacy of their experimental coronavirus vaccines has been established in Phase 3 clinical trials, an effort to bolster public faith in a vaccine amid President Donald Trump's public rush to introduce a vaccine before Election Day.

"We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which covid-19 vaccines are evaluated and may ultimately be approved," the executives wrote in their joint statement.

The executives signing the pledge included the leaders of AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna and Novavax, as well as those heading two joint vaccine projects, Pfizer and BioNTech, and Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline.

Later Tuesday, AstraZeneca announced a temporary hold on late-stage studies of its covid-19 vaccine candidate while the company investigates if a report of a patient with a serious side effect is linked to the shot.

The statement by the executives included a vow that the companies would "only submit for approval or emergency use authorization after demonstrating safety and efficacy through a Phase 3 clinical study that is designed and conducted to meet requirements of expert regulatory authorities such as FDA."

They also vowed to "always make the safety and well-being of vaccinated individuals our top priority."

The statement left open the door for partial data from the Phase 3 vaccine trials -- which require the participation of at least 30,000 test subjects -- being used to seek emergency-use authorization. Such trials typically take years to complete and require lengthy follow-up to see how long protection from a vaccine may last.

In most contexts, pledges by drug companies that they will adhere to safety and efficacy standards would be unremarkable. But their joint resolve in the current political environment make clear their intent to ease growing worries about the race for a vaccine amid pressure from the White House.

The White House said in a statement Monday that Trump has no intention of cutting corners.

"The American people can rest assured that any approval will maintain the FDA's gold standard for safety and testing to ensure a vaccine or therapeutic is effective," said White House spokesman Judd Deere, in an email. "This false narrative that the media and now the Democratic nominee for vice president [Sen. Kamala Harris] are suggesting that politics is influencing approvals is not only false but is a danger to the American public."

Harris, D-Calif., said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that she would "not take his word for it" and would "not trust" Trump's declarations about the safety of a vaccine.

Trump's own top vaccine adviser, Operation Warp Speed co-chief Moncef Slaoui, said in an interview on NPR last week that it is "very unlikely" a vaccine would be authorized before Election Day. Slaoui was responding to reports that the Trump administration had told states to prepare to distribute vaccine by Nov. 1, two days before the election.

"There is a very, very low chance that the trials that are running as we speak could [be completed] before the end of October and therefore there could be -- if all other conditions required for an Emergency Use Authorization are met -- an approval," Slaoui told NPR. "I think it's extremely unlikely but not impossible, and therefore it's the right thing to do to be prepared, in case."

Slaoui said in a separate interview with the news site Science that he would not remain in the administration if he detected "undue" political pressure in vaccine approval.

"I would immediately resign if there is undue interference in this process," he said, adding: "I have to say there has been absolutely no interference."

FAITH IN VACCINE

Vaccine manufacturers want to bolster public faith in the safety and efficacy of a vaccine to counter perceptions that the Food and Drug Administration will cave to political pressure, said Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security.

"It just reflects the fact that we have seen political meddling from the start in this pandemic response," Adalja said.

He cited the FDA's hasty emergency-use authorization of hydroxychloroquine to treat the novel coronavirus. That authorization was withdrawn in June after clinical trials showed hydroxychloroquine provided no benefit while potentially increasing risks of fatal heart arrhythmia, as well as the botched rollout of last month's emergency-use authorization for convalescent plasma, when FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn overstated potential benefits of the transfusions.

Convincing the public that a vaccine is safe and effective will be vital to making sure enough of the population gets immunized against the coronavirus to stem the tide of the pandemic, Adalja added.

"There is a thriving anti-vaccine movement that will use any kind of misstep when it comes to vaccine safety to undermine confidence in all vaccines," he said.

The drug executives' statement Tuesday emphasized that the FDA has established a rigorous set of rules for evaluating vaccines.

"FDA's guidance and criteria are based on the scientific and medical principles necessary to clearly demonstrate the safety and efficacy of potential covid-19 vaccines," they said. "More specifically, the agency requires that scientific evidence for regulatory approval must come from large, high quality clinical trials that are randomized and observer-blinded, with an expectation of appropriately designed studies with significant numbers of participants across diverse populations."

Moderna recently slowed the enrollment of its trial, resulting in a delay of about a week, in order to recruit more people from minority communities at high risk from the virus, CNBC has reported.

Any data that form the basis of an emergency-use authorization for a vaccine should be made public, Merck CEO Ken Frazier said last week. "The scientific community can actually pore through that data and assure the public that it has been looked at objectively," Frazier said at a meeting of pharma manufacturers.

The companies also stated that they collectively have previous experience creating 70 successful vaccines "that have helped to eradicate some of the world's most complex and deadly public health threats."

JUNE GUIDELINES

FDA leaders are insulating the agency's vaccine reviewers from outside political pressure by sticking by June guidelines that set the standard for what it will take for a vaccine to pass through the agency, said one official familiar with the planning, who asked for anonymity discussing private deliberations.

They're also making clear to FDA staff members that the political noise shouldn't influence the agency's decisions. Hahn last week sent an email to all 17,000 staff members, promising that the agency would adhere to the science in a vaccine review. He has also met with leaders of the health agency's various departments, including the one that reviews vaccines, to reassure them.

In a tweet Tuesday, Hahn said the agency would only approve a vaccine if it met the agency's "high standards that Americans expect for safety and effectiveness," and said there would be no cutting of corners in the service of speed.

The agency is attempting a careful balance. It must act as quickly as possible to save lives but needs to avoid being rushed into sending an unproven vaccine out to the American people, undermining trust in the safety of medicine.

PAUSE IN SHOTS

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, AstraZeneca said its "standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data" after a report of a patient in the company's covid-19 vaccine trials experiencing a possible serious side effect.

AstraZeneca didn't reveal any information about the possible side effect except to call it "a potentially unexplained illness." The news site STAT first reported the pause in testing, saying the possible side effect occurred in the United Kingdom.

An AstraZeneca spokesperson confirmed that the pause in vaccinations covers studies in the U.S. and other countries. Late last month, AstraZeneca began recruiting 30,000 people in the U.S. for its largest study of the vaccine. It also is testing the vaccine, developed by Oxford University, in thousands of people in Britain, and in smaller studies in Brazil and South Africa.

Temporary holds of large medical studies aren't unusual, and investigating any serious or unexpected reaction is a mandatory part of safety testing. AstraZeneca pointed out that it's possible the problem is a coincidence; illnesses of all sorts could arise in studies of thousands of people.

"We are working to expedite the review of the single event to minimize any potential impact on the trial timeline," the company statement said.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rowland of The Washington Post; by Naomi Kresge, Anna Edney, Drew Armstrong and Robert Langreth of Bloomberg News; and by Lauran Neergaard of The Associated Press.