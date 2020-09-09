Human remains found in Greene County

Human remains were found Saturday behind a Greene County home, authorities say.

The Green County sheriff’s office responded just before 5 p.m. Saturday to Lee Street in Oak Grove after receiving a report about possible human remains, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

A deputy found the remains in an overgrown area behind a home, according to the post, and the Greene County coroner’s office removed them.

They have since been sent to the state Crime Lab.

The post did not include the identity of the individual nor whether foul play was suspected. A message left with the sheriff’s office Wednesday morning was not immediately returned.