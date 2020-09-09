Sections
Little Rock visitors bureau eliminates 40 positions due to pandemic's impact

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 11:18 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Taira Tillman, a building services worker for Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, cleans the River Market Parking Deck on Thursday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau eliminated 40 positions last week, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic's continuing impact on the tourism industry.

The agency eliminated 36 full-time positions and four part-time positions, chief executive officer Gretchen Hall said. Some positions were terminated while others were eliminated and combined with others to reduce the bureau's staffing, Hall said.

"It's just going to be a long time before all of that business comes back," Hall said Wednesday.

The CVB furloughed 65 full-time employees and about 100 more part-time employees in April, about two weeks after the first case in Arkansas was announced.

There were still 18 positions on full or partial furlough as of Wednesday, Hall said. She added that some employees are working on an as-needed basis.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

