Man arrested in connection with December slaying at Altheimer

The Jefferson County sheriff’s office arrested a suspect Wednesday in a December slaying, according to a release.
Michael Britten, 57, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 56-year-old Leslie Bradley, the release said.
Police found Bradley, who had suffered multiple injuries, in his residence at the 600 block of West Third Street, Altheimer, on Dec. 4 when conducting a welfare check, according to the release.
