El Dorado man charged in fatal stabbing, police say

An El Dorado man was scheduled for a first appearance hearing Wednesday in 35th Judicial District Court on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred over Labor Day weekend.

Ronald J. Pierce, 50, who was expected to appear before Judge Jack Barker, is accused of stabbing 33-year-old Willie J. Candley to death during an altercation Saturday.

Officers responding to a stabbing report at about 5:10 a.m. found a man, later identified as Candley, lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence at 703 Marsh Avenue “with blood on the ground around him,” according to a news release issued by Lt. Andrew Russell, spokesman for the El Dorado Police Department.

Candley was transported by ambulance to Medical Center of South Arkansas, where he later died.

His body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy and investigators were awaiting a preliminary report from the lab.

Pierce was identified as a suspect and was on the scene when officers arrived, police said.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Union County Jail, where he was held in lieu of a $1 million bond pending Wednesday’s first appearance hearing on a charge of second-degree murder.

Capt. Scott Harwell of the El Dorado Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division said the stabbing stemmed from an altercation between Candley and Pierce at another Marsh Avenue residence down the street from the area where Candley was found.

Harwell said investigators do not know the relationship between the two men.

“The incident started at one house down the street and they followed each other and fought in the street. [Candley] was stabbed and he stumbled into a yard and fell,” Harwell said.

Candley’s death marked the third homicide to occur in El Dorado this year.