MEMS coverage for county residents put on next Quorum Court agenda

A committee of the Pulaski County Quorum Court approved putting an ordinance on the Quorum Court's agenda that would allow the county judge to enter into an agreement to extend Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) coverage to residents in unincorporated county areas for five more years.

The original agreement dates to 1995 when first agreed to with the city of Little Rock. The agreement has since been extended five times and will continue through 2025 if passed by the Quorum Court at its Sept. 22 meeting.

County attorney Adam Fogelman explained to the justices of the peace that the ordinance would allow for an extension only.

"The interlocal [agreement] expands their authority into unincorporated Pulaski County, and the ordinance identifies the areas in the unincorporated county that it operates," Fogelman said.

Justice of the Peace Phil Stowers, the primary sponsor and author of the ordinance, called the service "vital" to county residents.

"The county's contribution to MEMS provides a vital first responder service to our county constituents in the unincorporated areas," Stowers said.

The ordinance and agreement with Little Rock would not cost the county any additional money, according to Justice of the Peace Lillie McMullen, who said the patient assisted by MEMS would be charged for the service.

The committee unanimously approved that ordinance and two others to be discussed at the next regular meeting. The other two pertain to distribution of grant funds to community services and emergency services.

Director of Community Services Fredrick Love explained that the community services grant would fund programs to clean buildings of hazardous materials.

Love said the emergency services money would largely go to housing assistance because many residents are having trouble staying employed during the pandemic.

"We can help homeowners, as well, or persons that are renting," Love said. "These funds that we're appropriating right now is actually for Oct. 1 of this year to September of 2021."

A fourth ordinance sponsored by Justice of the Peace Doug Reed was pulled from the agenda before Tuesday's meeting. That ordinance would make the recently passed voting centers ordinance apply to all polling locations, allowing county residents who are registered voters to vote at any of the locations.

A recently passed ordinance created 12 centers where any county registered voters can cast their ballots. The locations would be strategically placed in high-traffic areas.