Motorcyclist dies in SUV collision

A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon in a collision with an SUV at the intersection of North Stateline Avenue and East 21st Street in Texarkana, police said.

Scott Story, 45, of Texarkana, the driver of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Miller County coroner. Passenger Heidi Flemming-Anthony, 43, of Texarkana was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition Tuesday evening, said Sgt. Rick Cockrell of the Texarkana Police Department.

The accident happened around 1:35 p.m. A 2008 Suzuki XR1 motorcycle was traveling north on North Stateline Avenue when it collided with a 2003 GMC Yukon, according to police.

The SUV driver, Michael Pearson, 47, and his passenger, Lelon Pearson, 42, were also transported to a local hospital, with minor injuries, police said.