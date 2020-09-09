No Giannis, Bucks ousted by Heat

Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala (28) dunks in front of Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are headed to the Eastern Conference finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could only watch.

The fifth-seeded Heat finished off an upset of the NBA's best regular-season team Tuesday, topping the Milwaukee Bucks 103-94 in Game 5 of their East semifinal series -- while Antetokounmpo, the league's reigning MVP, couldn't play because of a sprained right ankle.

"We have deep, deep respect for that franchise, and it's unfortunate that Giannis couldn't play tonight," Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Butler and Goran Dragic each scored 17 points for the Heat, who won the series 4-1 and will face either Boston or Toronto when the NBA's final four gets underway next week. It's Miami's first time in the East finals since 2014, and the first time Butler has gotten this deep in the playoffs.

"It means a lot," Butler said. "But that's not my goal. That's not my guys' goal. That's not the organization's goal. We want to win 'it.' We want a championship, and I think that's what we're focused on.

"These next eight are going to be much harder than the previous eight. We know that. But we're ready for them."

Jae Crowder scored 16, Tyler Herro scored 14, Bam Adebayo had 13, and Kelly Olynyk had 12 for the Heat.

Khris Middleton had 23 points for Milwaukee, which got 15 points and 14 rebounds from Brook Lopez. Donte DiVincenzo scored 17, Wesley Matthews and Marvin Williams each had 11, and Eric Bledsoe had 9 assists for the Bucks.

The decision to not let Antetokounmpo play came down about 45 minutes before game time.

"I wanted to play," Antetokounmpo said. "You know I wanted to play. I know I wanted to play. My coach knows I wanted to play, but at the end of the day, the organization put my health over Game 5. That's big."

Antetokounmpo did what he could -- cheering from the bench throughout, rebounding for teammates during pregame warmups and again at halftime, offering words during timeouts.

And the Bucks were inspired from the jump.

But the NBA's No. 1 overall seed in these playoffs -- a league-best 56-17 in the regular season -- just didn't have enough.

"You always want to realize those expectations, but the relationships, the character, what this group did ... it would be great if you could have both, but I think if you're going to choose one, I'd like to be with guys with high character who stand for something," Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Milwaukee opened the game on a 28-15 run. DiVincenzo got the call to start for Antetokounmpo and scored eight of Milwaukee's first 16 points. Matthews had nine by the end of the quarter and the Bucks were off to a promising start.

Miami answered with a 30-9 run, capped by three free throws from Olynyk with 4:36 left in the half for a 45-37 Heat lead.

Milwaukee wouldn't let the Heat get away, though -- not then, and not in the third when Miami pushed the lead out to 12 after a three-pointer by Crowder with 3:07 left. The Bucks needed just 50 seconds to rip off seven straight points, and it stayed close from there.

In the end, Miami just had a bit more. They became the lowest-seeded team to make the East finals since eighth-seeded New York in 1999.

"We want people to continue to count us out," Butler said.

MIAMI (103)

Butler 4-6 8-8 17, Crowder 4-9 4-4 16, Adebayo 4-9 5-6 13, Dragic 7-15 1-2 17, Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Olynyk 4-7 3-3 12, Iguodala 3-7 0-0 6, Herro 5-10 1-1 14, Nunn 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 35-73 22-24 103.

MILWAUKEE (94)

Matthews 3-6 5-6 11, Middleton 8-25 5-6 23, B.Lopez 7-16 1-3 15, Bledsoe 2-12 4-6 9, DiVincenzo 5-9 4-5 17, Korver 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Connaughton 1-3 0-0 3, G.Hill 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 33-91 19-26 94.

Miami19332130--103

Milwaukee28181929--94

3-Point Goals--Miami 11-31 (Crowder 4-9, Herro 3-7, Dragic 2-5, Olynyk 1-4, Iguodala 0-2, Robinson 0-2), Milwaukee 9-33 (DiVincenzo 3-6, Middleton 2-9, Williams 1-3, Bledsoe 1-4, B.Lopez 0-3, G.Hill 0-3, Matthews 0-3). Fouled Out--Miami None, Milwaukee 2 (DiVincenzo, Middleton). Rebounds--Miami 48 (Butler 10), Milwaukee 41 (B.Lopez 14). Assists--Miami 21 (Butler, Herro 6), Milwaukee 20 (Bledsoe 9). Total Fouls--Miami 21, Milwaukee 23.

Lakers 112, Rockets 102

LeBron James scored 36 points, Rajon Rondo sparked a fourth-quarter rally and Los Angeles beat Houston to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference playoff series.

James earned his NBA-record 162nd playoff victory, surpassing former Lakers and UALR guard Derek Fisher's 161.

Rondo had 21 points and nine assists as the Lakers broke open a close game in the final period. He scored eight consecutive points during a 10-0 run early in the fourth quarter that put the Lakers ahead for good. Rondo assisted on the other basket during that stretch.

Anthony Davis had 26 points and Kyle Kuzma added 14. James Harden scored 33 points, and Russell Westbrook had 30 for the Rockets.

Rondo assisted on a layup by James that put the Lakers ahead with about 10 minutes remaining. Rondo then hit a three-pointer to give the Lakers an 89-85 advantage, their largest lead to that point.

After a Houston timeout, Westbrook missed a shot and Rondo sank another three-pointer. Rondo then stole the ball from Harden and made a layup to cap the 10-0 run.

LA controlled the final period for the second consecutive game. The Lakers blew a 21-point lead in Game 2 but outscored Houston by 10 in the fourth quarter to win 117-109.

LA LAKERS (112)

Davis 9-13 8-11 26, James 13-23 6-10 36, McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 2-8 0-0 6, D.Green 1-5 0-0 2, Kuzma 7-10 0-0 14, Morris 1-6 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Caruso 2-2 0-0 5, Rondo 8-11 2-2 21. Totals 43-78 16-23 112.

HOUSTON (102)

Gordon 2-9 4-4 10, Tucker 1-3 0-0 3, Covington 4-7 0-0 10, Harden 11-23 7-7 33, Westbrook 13-24 2-2 30, J.Green 7-11 1-1 16, McLemore 0-2 0-0 0, Rivers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-81 14-14 102.

LA Lakers32292130--112

Houston33311820--102

3-Point Goals--LA Lakers 10-30 (James 4-9, Rondo 3-5, Caldwell-Pope 2-6, Kuzma 0-2, D.Green 0-3, Morris 0-4), Houston 12-30 (Harden 4-9, Covington 2-4, Westbrook 2-4, Gordon 2-6, J.Green 1-2, Tucker 1-2, McLemore 0-2). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--LA Lakers 43 (Davis 15), Houston 30 (Harden 9). Assists--LA Lakers 25 (Rondo 9), Houston 23 (Harden 9). Total Fouls--LA Lakers 15, Houston 18.

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, left, blocks a shot by Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer gesture in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)