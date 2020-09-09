Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Dennis Conklin, 42, of 300 S. Third St. in Flippin was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Conklin was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail on $25,000 bond.

• Brittany Yerton, 32, of 14655 Ranchview Road in Garfield was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Yerton was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail on $15,000 bond

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Kevin Contrearas, 24, of 4076 Rhodes Ave. in Memphis, Tenn., was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering and battery. Contrearas was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail on $20,000 bond.

Bentonville

• Dayman Blackburn, 42, of 4328-A Nightingale Lane in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with delivery or methamphetamine or cocaine. Blackburn was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail on $15,00 bond.

Elkins

• Nicholas Leichliter, 27, of 1321 N. Aspen Lane in Elkins was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening and endangering the welfare of a minor. Leichliter was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Farmington

• Christie Soumah, 44, of 18731 S.Highway 71 in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Soumah was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Robert Collinsworth, 41, of 420 Main St. in Winslow was arrested Saturday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Collinsworth was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Dallas Gilley, 33, of 495 N. Coral Canyon Loop in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons, burglary, stalking and terroristic threatening. Gilley was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Clifton Barefield, 26, of 979 Betty Jo Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and fleeing. Barefield was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set. in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

• Brandie Tabor, 31, of 508 S. Mitchell Ave. in Lincoln was arrested Sunday in connection with theft of property, aggravated assault on a family or household member and criminal mischief. Tabor was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• Gilbert Estrada-Leon, 25, of 2100 Carlton St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Estrada-Leon was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Devin Harvey, 27, of 445 Madison County Twin peak in Huntsville was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft by receiving. Harvey was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Randy Morris, 51, of 1301 N. West End in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and carrying certain prohibited weapons. Morris was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Michael Roy, 50, of 2572 Equestrian Ave. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Roy was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Raven Garcia, 22, of 2475 N. 40th St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief and possession of a defaced firearm. Garcia was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Markicyon Reeder, 29, of 2733 N. Club Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with burglary, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief. Reeder was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Devonte Evans, 21, of 1101 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and theft of property. Evans was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• David Sims, 23, of 2733 N. Club Drive n Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with residential burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief, battery, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Sims was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

West Fork

• Jai He, 33, of 2702 Southwest Ryder St. in Bentonville was arrested Sunday in connection with sexual indecency with a child. He was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.