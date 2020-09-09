NWACC sees drop in enrollment

File photo Students walk across campus to the Becky Paneitz Student Center on Jan. 30, 2017, at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College has a preliminary fall enrollment of 7,583 students, a decrease of about 1,000 students from last fall semester, according to a news release from the college.

This fall's enrollment numbers are preliminary and unofficial, according to the news release.

As of Tuesday, the 11th day of classes, 7,583 students were enrolled for college credit compared to 8,649 students on the 11th day of classes in 2019. That is about a 12% decrease.

"Although our enrollment is lower than last year, what I am most pleased about is our ability to connect with and register over 7,500 students while keeping everyone safe. I applaud the combined efforts of our team to adapt to the changing environment, while helping students pursue higher education," said Todd Kitchen, vice president of student services.

The college stopped in-person instruction in the spring because of covid-19. Kitchen said about 90% of classes offered this fall are online. The only ones offered in person are ones that cannot reasonably be taught online.

About 4,000 additional students are enrolled in other programs through the college such as workforce development and adult education.

The final and official enrollment number for the semester typically includes some numbers that 11th day enrollment numbers provided to the Arkansas Department of Higher Education do not, such as students who audit a class or enroll in a class that begins after the start of the traditional 16-week term.