Off The Wire

BASKETBALL

Donovan, Thunder split

Billy Donovan won't return as coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder after five seasons, the team announced Tuesday night. Donovan, who was at the end of his contract, took the Thunder to the playoffs every year and was a finalist for coach of the year this season after his squad outperformed expectations and pushed the Houston Rockets to seven games in the first round of the playoffs. Donovan went 243-157 with Oklahoma City. Before that, he led the University of Florida to two national championships and four Final Four appearances in 19 seasons. The team and Donovan described his departure as a mutual decision. Thunder General Manager Sam Presti said he couldn't give Donovan the assurances he wanted about the future.

Defenders recognized

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared on 97 of the first-team ballots out of 100 cast on the NBA All-Defensive Team, which was released Tuesday. Also on the first team: Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart. The second team selections were Los Angeles Clippers teammates Kawhi Leonard at forward and Patrick Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks) at guard, Bucks teammates Brook Lopez at center and Eric Bledsoe at guard, and Miami forward Bam Adebayo. Antetokounmpo, Davis, Gobert, Simmons, Adebayo, Beverley and Smart, respectively, were the top seven vote-getters in the Defensive Player of the Year balloting, which Antetokounmpo won. Beverley is now a three-time All-Defensive team member.

FOOTBALL

LB Miller's season in doubt

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Denver Broncos fear star linebacker Von Miller suffered a season-ending ankle injury toward the end of practice Tuesday. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't addressed Miller's injury, said the team was awaiting results of an MRI. Miller appeared primed for a big season after adding several pounds of muscle in the offseason and rededicating himself.

Hunt, Browns extend run

Running back Kareem Hunt and the Cleveland Browns agreed to a two-year, $13.25 million contract extension on Tuesday. Hunt served an eight-game NFL suspension last year after joining Cleveland as a free agent. The contract includes $8.5 million guaranteed. Hunt will start the 2020 season as Cleveland's No. 2 running back behind Pro Bowler Nick Chubb. But the Browns are expected to use Hunt in a variety of ways because of his pass-catching ability and could play him at wide receiver. Cleveland took a chance when it signed Hunt last year after he had been suspended by the league for two violent off-field altercations, one in which he shoved and kicked a woman while he played for Kansas City. Hunt, who is from the Cleveland area, led the NFL in rushing as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2017 when he gained 1,327 yards.

WR Hopkins gets new deal

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to a two-year contract extension with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins that will keep the three-time All-Pro in Arizona through the 2024 season. The team announced the deal on Tuesday but didn't disclose terms. The NFL Network reported that the extension is worth $54.5 million over two years. The receiver is guaranteed $42.75 million. The deal, which Hopkins negotiated himself, also has a no-trade clause and no-franchise tag clause. The Cardinals landed the 6-1, 212-pound Hopkins in a surprising trade with the Texans during the offseason, sending veteran running back David Johnson to Houston. The 28-year-old Hopkins has been one of the NFL's most consistent and productive receivers in recent years with at least 1,100 yards receiving in five of the past six seasons.

Bucs pick up QB Rosen

Quarterback Josh Rosen has landed on the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he'll get to learn from Tom Brady. Rosen was the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Arizona Cardinals and is joining his third team in as many years. He appeared in 14 games with 13 starts for Arizona as a rookie, then started three of six games he played with the Miami Dolphins, who acquired him in a 2019 trade. The Dolphins released Rosen last week. Now, he's reunited with Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who worked with him in Arizona.

HOCKEY

Vegas thumps Dallas

Paul Stastny scored to end a lengthy goal drought by Vegas forwards, Robin Lehner stopped all 24 shots he faced for his fourth shutout of the playoffs, and the Vegas Golden Knights rediscovered their winning ways to beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 Tuesday in Game 2 of the Western Conference final, evening the series at 1-1. Stastny's second-period goal was the first by a Vegas forward with an opposing goalie in net in 276:24, dating to Game 4 against Vancouver last round. William Karlsson and Tomas Nosek made it three in less than 10 minutes against Anton Khudobin, and the Golden Knights had another goal disallowed for goaltender interference.

CYCLING

Riders back on road

Tour de France riders passed coronavirus tests to confirm their good health only to endure numerous crashes along the Atlantic coastline when the race resumed Tuesday. Sprinter Sam Bennett prevailed ahead of Caleb Ewan to post his first Tour stage win, while Primoz Roglic avoided the many crashes that punctuated Stage 10 to keep the race leader's yellow jersey. After the 105-mile ride from Ile d'Oleron to Ile de Re, Roglic maintained a 21-second lead over defending champion Egan Bernal. Frenchman Guillaume Martin was in third place, 28 seconds off the pace. Having performed 841 tests of all 166 riders and team staff over the previous two days, organizers gave all cyclists the go-ahead to start. But Tour director Christian Prudhomme was forced to abandon the race after testing positive for the virus. Also, four staff members from four different teams failed the test and were dropped from the race bubble.

BASEBALL

Cubs add Hamilton

The Chicago Cubs added speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton to their active roster Tuesday and optioned slumping Jose Martinez to their alternate training site. Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Monday. Hamilton, who turns 30 on Wednesday, went 1 for 22 in 17 games with New York before he was designated for assignment Friday. Martinez, an infielder/outfielder, is 0 for 14 since coming over in a trade with Tampa Bay on Aug. 30. The Cubs were hoping he could help address their trouble against left-handed pitching this year, but it hasn't worked out so far. Right fielder Jason Heyward was out of Chicago's starting lineup for the second straight day. Heyward left Sunday night's 7-3 loss to St. Louis because he was feeling lightheaded and having difficulty breathing. Manager David Ross said Heyward underwent more tests Tuesday. Heyward has been one of Chicago's most consistent players this year, batting .300 with 5 home runs and 17 RBI in 35 games.