100 years ago

Sept. 9, 1920

FORT SMITH -- Attorney Vincent M. Miles left today for Denver, Col., to appear before the United States Court of Appeals of the Eighth judicial circuit to apply for an injunction restraining Paving District No. 20 of Texarkana from prosecuting its suit against the Burke Construction Company of this city, for forfeiture on a bond the paving company gave as security on a paving contract. The Burke company has a suit pending in the federal court at Texarkana against the paving district for damages.

50 years ago

Sept. 9, 1970

• Former Gov. Orval E. Faubus conceded defeat Tuesday night, but he managed to do it without conceding that he had been defeated. The concession statement from Faubus came at about 10:30, after he had been secluded with his wife and close campaign aides for more than an hour as the victory margin of his opponent, Dale Bumpers of Charleston, mounted. In the statement, Faubus emphasized the forces that he said had been arrayed against him, and this was done in a manner that suggested that 1970 had, somehow, produced a set of special circumstances that might not hold some other year.

25 years ago

Sept. 9, 1995

• A new wrinkle in the Pulaski County school desegregation case involving interdistrict schools had the parties back in federal court Friday, and they may not resolve the issue for months. The hearing resulted from confusion over a 1989 settlement that was supposed to set up a system of funding the interdistrict schools. Under the settlement, the Little Rock and Pulaski County Special school districts agreed to pool all the state money they received for transfer students along with all the incentive money each received for sending or receiving pupils.

10 years ago

Sept. 9, 2010

• North Little Rock won't reach into the city budget to build a parking deck planned for downtown, Mayor Patrick Hays said Wednesday, if the City Council approves a land exchange to gain a targeted site. Hays' proposal to swap four pieces of vacant city property for the former Rye Furniture building property at 201 Maple St. goes back to the North Little Rock City Council on Monday. The Rye property is owned by New Argenta Fund, led by John Gaudin, who has developed several properties in the downtown Argenta area. The Rye site is appraised at $2.2 million, as are the four vacant city properties.