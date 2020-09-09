Pine Bluff police chief updates council on tamping down violence

At the request of Council Member Win Trafford at Tuesday's City Council meeting, Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant addressed the latest round of violence to hit the city, in which three people were killed in one afternoon last week, and briefed the council on what steps he is taking to try to bring it under control.

Trafford is chairman of the Public Safety Committee. Joni Alexander and Ivan Whitfield are the other two committee members.

"Last Thursday was a pretty bad day for Pine Bluff where we had three homicides in a short period of time," Sergeant began. "We can announce today that on two of those homicides, we have made arrests on them and on the third one, we're pretty sure we're going to be able to close that one once we get some more evidence on it."

Horace Harrington, 69, was shot to death in front of his 3101 Lilac St. residence about 2 p.m. Thursday. Shortly after 4 p.m., Emonya Moten, 17, was shot to death in front of a residence at 1704 S. Elm St. A few minutes later, Kavon Mitchell, 20, was shot and wounded at his residence at 25 Needles Drive. Mitchell was taken to Jefferson County Medical Center where he died.

On Sunday, Hekeryin Cain, 23, of Pine Bluff was arrested in Mitchell's death and he was ordered held without bail on a charge of capital murder by District Judge John Kearney after a probable-cause hearing Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon, police arrested Vernon Lee McCraney, 18, of Pine Bluff in Harrington's death. He was jailed on a charge of first-degree murder. Both men are being held in the Jefferson County jail.

"It's always bad when to lose a loved one or a citizen of our community, but when we can give closure to the families by arresting those responsible, it gives them a little closure to the situation," Sergeant said. "It doesn't make it better all the way, but it does help knowing someone is being held responsible for it."

The chief told council members that he has implemented a plan to head off violent crimes by ramping up patrols to deal with rampant traffic violations and large group gatherings that take place late at night. Many of those activities are blamed for leading the violence.

"Weekend before last we put a plan in place and had a relatively quiet weekend," Sergeant said. "We employed the same plan for the Labor Day weekend and there again, we had a relatively quiet weekend. We're going to continue to monitor what is going on because we believe criminals will adjust to what we do so we have to continue to monitor them to see how they are responding to what we do."

He said he plans to continue the efforts, which he described as "very labor intensive," for the next four weeks, then review the results.

"With a diminishing force, there's a lot of overtime hours so I want to make sure you are all aware we are using overtime hours in these efforts," Sergeant said.

Trafford said the next Public Safety Committee meeting will be held today as a Zoom virtual meeting, at which time he said the committee would discuss in greater detail the recent violence.

Although the latest homicides happened on a weekday afternoon, which does not fit the pattern of most homicides and violent crimes in the city, Whitfield pointedly asked Sergeant how many homicides the department worked over the three-day Labor Day weekend.

"Those homicides happened on Thursday," Sergeant replied. "Over the weekend, through Monday, we have had no violent incidents to deal with."

"OK," Whitfield said. "I just wanted to get that out there in layman's terms where everybody can understand it."

After the meeting, Sergeant elaborated on some on what the department is doing to keep weekends peaceful, but he declined to provide specifics, citing the sensitive nature of the operation. But he did say he is putting personnel from other divisions, such as the Service Division, Violent Crimes Unit, vice detective, narcotics officers, and others to handle surveillance of activities on the street.

"Just speaking in a general sense, when we free up patrol to just answer calls, we have other people now to be able to sit, survey, identify problems in the community and now we have more time to address that," he said. "Patrol is always getting a call and going, getting a call and going, so we're freeing them up to answer calls."

Sergeant said officers from the various units inside the department watch out for people and activities on the street that they normally deal with, with the goal of citing and arresting those who cause problems.

"It's supplementing the patrol units so they can just answer calls," he said. "The thing we're hearing throughout the community is talk about all the blue lights, so it's making a difference."

Although the department is limited in what arrests can reasonably be made during coronavirus restrictions limiting the county jail to felonies and violent offenders, Sergeant said the goal is to take notice of who is causing the problems, cite them, and let the system run its course.

"It's labor intensive and undoubtedly some of it is resulting in arrests," he said. "At some point in time these individuals will have to stand before a judge over the cases we are making and that will be another layer of impact to the work our officers are doing out here."

Sergeant has been under fire recently over criminal activity in the city, a situation Mayor Shirley Washington has said is unacceptable and must be addressed.

On Aug. 26, three days after seven people were wounded in a shooting that occurred about 3 a.m. at 2901 W. 28th Ave. after a disturbance in the parking lot of a gas station, and less than two weeks after the city recorded it 16th, 17th, and 18th homicides of 2020, Washington terminated Sergeant, saying she had lost confidence in his ability to address the violent crime problem.

Less that 48 hours later, Washington reinstated the police chief, saying that she would allow him to continue to lead the department until he retires in about nine months, but she said she demanded that he work up a plan to deal with the violence as a condition of his reinstatement.

Trafford said he had asked Sergeant to update the council Tuesday night and to be ready to discuss the city's public-safety problems in detail at today's Public Safety meeting.

"I asked the chief to update the council during my public-safety report, mainly because there's been so much activity in the past few weeks," Trafford said. "We had some good news he was able to report [Tuesday] and I wanted the council and our citizens to know that. Tomorrow, we will go into things much further in our Public Safety Committee meeting."

Trafford said although violent crimes can be hard to predict, he said the department can put measures into place to curtail the activities of known troublemakers.

"You can't predict when murders are going to happen, but you can enforce zero-tolerance policies to get these criminals off the street," he said. "The ones who are coming in from out of our city to commit some of these crimes, I do believe there are things that can be implemented to significantly reduce the number of incidents we have."

Asked about the city's ability to fund the overtime necessary to conduct operations, Trafford said the council can transfer money from the Police Department's personnel budget to cover it because at least 18 positions on the force, which must be funded, have gone unfilled this year.

"We can just transfer the money from those unfilled positions," he said. "We can afford it."