Report: Mexico put development funds into border control

MEXICO CITY -- Under pressure from the United States to reduce migration, the Mexican government diverted money from a fund intended to spur regional development to instead renovate immigration detention centers and bus migrants away from the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to information obtained by The Associated Press through public records requests, the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador designated more than $4 million from the Mexico Fund last year to immigration containment purposes.

In late May 2019, President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on all Mexican imports unless Mexico acted to contain the flow of migrants crossing its territory. Negotiations produced an agreement that averted the crisis. Mexico deployed its newly created national guard to intercept migrants and agreed to expand a program that allowed the U.S. to make asylum seekers from other countries wait in Mexico while their cases were processed in U.S. courts.

Unnoticed at the time was an adjustment the Mexican government made in June 2019 to its Mexico Fund, which supported development projects in Central America and the Caribbean. In a decree, the government said the fund "required a new vision that allows for better use of resources" and that it could now also be used for the "registration, control and tracking" of immigration flows and equipping detention centers.

The AP requested comment from the Foreign Affairs ministry about changing the objectives of the fund known officially as the Infrastructure Fund for Mesoamerican and Caribbean Countries and whether it was done under pressure from the U.S. government. The ministry answered only by listing improvements made to immigration detention centers.

Tonatiuh Guillen, who resigned as head of Mexico's immigration agency a week after the agreement with the U.S., said the diversion of the development funds was a "dramatic turnaround" from the fund's mission and illustrates what happened last year: "a recomposition of the immigration vision completely oriented toward containment that leaves us without tools and resources to design development strategies, which had been the government's objective."

The Foreign Affairs ministry provided documents detailing that in July 2019, the Mexican International Cooperation Agency for Development sent some $3.3 million from the fund to detention centers and in September 2019 more than $700,000 went to transporting asylum seekers south.

The Mexican government has not said how many of those migrants were bused south away from the border, but the Foreign Affairs ministry said months ago that more than half of those waiting had decided voluntarily to return to their countries.

The program sending asylum seekers back to wait in Mexico stalled this March when the U.S. effectively suspended its asylum process at the southern border because of the covid-19 pandemic. However, the U.S. government continued sending migrants who had crossed illegally back to Mexico.

In April, the Mexican government tapped the fund again for more than $700,000 for "ground transport, free and voluntary, of people in the national territory," nearly the same amount as 2019. The AP confirmed at the time that the Mexican government was moving migrants in buses from the northern border south to the border with Guatemala. Many were left there without a way to continue because the pandemic had closed borders.

