Skinnier relief bill to get Senate vote

WASHINGTON -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats' insistence for more sweeping aid.

The bill, expected to feature some of the aspects of a $1 trillion proposal put forth by Republicans a month ago, is expected to cost approximately $500 billion.

The legislation is not expected to advance, since that would require support from Democrats, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the measure "pathetic." McConnell, R-Ky., has struggled to unite Republicans behind the measure, and is likely to suffer some GOP members to reject it.

A month after bipartisan talks collapsed on Capitol Hill, McConnell is aiming to pressure Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., with a GOP package that would spend about $500 billion on some key priorities including small businesses, enhanced unemployment insurance, child care, the Postal Service, coronavirus testing and schools. It also would create a type of liability shield for businesses to protect them from some lawsuits related to the pandemic.

The Senate GOP bill is expected to kick off a frenetic flurry of legislating this month. In addition to the economic-relief talks, lawmakers must agree on a government spending bill to avoid a shutdown in October. Relations between Democrats and Republicans have soured markedly since the spring, particularly as the November elections near.

In a statement Tuesday, McConnell said Pelosi had refused to negotiate on a targeted relief bill despite calling the House back into session last month to pass a bill that would provide $25 billion for the U.S. Postal Service.

"Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer said a targeted deal on jobless benefits and the Paycheck Protection Program would be 'piecemeal,' but then Speaker Pelosi came rushing back to pass the most piecemeal bill imaginable: Postal Service legislation that completely ignored the health, economic, and education crises facing families," McConnell said.

"Everything Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer have done suggests one simple motivation: They do not want American families to see any more bipartisan aid before the polls close on President [Donald] Trump's reelection. They have taken Americans' health, jobs, and schools hostage for perceived partisan gain," he said.

In a joint statement, Pelosi and Schumer dismissed McConnell's bill, saying it "doesn't come close to addressing the problems and is headed nowhere."

"This emaciated bill is only intended to help vulnerable Republican Senators by giving them a 'check-the-box' vote to maintain the appearance that they're not held hostage by their extreme right-wing that doesn't want to spend a nickel to help people," Pelosi and Schumer said. "Democrats want to work on bipartisan legislation that will meet the urgent needs of the American people but Republicans continue to move in the wrong direction."

Pelosi said in a Bloomberg TV interview that the Senate GOP measure "insults the intelligence of the American people" and added, "get real, Mitch McConnell."

$3 TRILLION REJECTED

Pelosi and House Democrats passed a $3 trillion measure in May that would have funded another round of stimulus checks, unemployment benefits, hospitals, and coronavirus testing, and would have provided $1 trillion to states and cities. The White House and Senate Republicans dismissed the bill and said they would not consider it.

In late July and early August, Pelosi and Schumer met a number of times with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in an effort to come up with a compromise, which would not come to fruition. Democrats refused to consider a bill costing less than $2 trillion, and Republicans and administration officials dismissed that figure as too high.

The House and the Senate adjourned last month with no agreement. The Senate was returning to session Tuesday afternoon, and the House returns next week, giving lawmakers one last chance to make a deal before adjourning through the election.

"I'm optimistic in the next two weeks that the pressure and the voice of the American people will start to have an impact on members of Congress," Meadows said Tuesday on Fox Business Network.

GOP DIVISIONS

McConnell has been working with administration officials for weeks to finalize the new Senate GOP bill, but he faced competing pressures from Senate Republicans. Some conservatives did not want to spend any more money after Congress dedicated about $3 trillion to pandemic relief in the spring; several vulnerable Senate GOP incumbents who are up for reelection in November have been eager to vote on generous new aid for their constituents.

A $1 trillion bill McConnell released in July was rejected quickly by many Senate Republicans, leaving the GOP without a unified position in the last round of negotiations. The new legislation would cost about half that much. In an effort to keep costs down and get conservatives on board, McConnell also decided to repurpose about $350 billion in unspent funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act programs for the new bill, including $204 billion from a Treasury Department lending facility and $146 billion from the small-business Paycheck Protection Program.

The legislation includes $300 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits through the end of the year, to replace a $600 weekly benefit that expired for about 30 million unemployed workers on July 31. It does not include new money for cities and states, or new stimulus checks for individual Americans -- something that Trump wants. The legislation does include more than $250 billion to allow small businesses to receive a second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans, $10 billion for child care support and $10 billion to forgive a loan from the relief measure to the U.S. Postal Service.

McConnell called the package "a targeted proposal that focuses on several of the most urgent aspects of this crisis, the issues where bipartisanship should be especially possible."

The legislation includes a compromise aimed at resolving a dispute over a push by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to include a tax credit to reimburse donations to state-level scholarship funds, which help families pay for private school tuition and other educational expenses. Some fellow Republicans opposed this idea, and McConnell's legislation attempts to resolve it by including tax credits for two years instead of a permanent tax credit as Cruz had sought.

Other provisions include $105 billion for schools, $16 billion for coronavirus testing and tracing, $31 billion for vaccine development and distribution, and $20 billion for farm assistance.

The bill could serve as a new starting point for talks with Democrats, though it represents a significant step backward from the administration's posture in negotiations with Democrats before they broke down. Mnuchin has publicly cited figures as high as $1.5 trillion in discussing what the administration could agree to. There was no sign Tuesday of bipartisan talks starting back up.

PAYROLL-TAX ISSUE

Additionally, top Senate lawmakers urged the Trump administration on Tuesday to halt its plans to implement a mandatory payroll-tax deferral for millions of federal employees, arguing that these workers should not be treated as political "pawns."

The issue stems from an order issued by Trump in August, which allows participating employers to cease withholding their workers' payroll taxes until the end of the year. Private-sector employees may be able to opt out of the plan, but federal workers do not appear to have a choice -- meaning they will see a slight boost to their pay now then owe even more in 2021.

The forced nature of the president's order frustrated roughly two dozen lawmakers led by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who blasted it as a "payroll tax scheme" and demanded answers in a sharply critical letter sent to the Treasury Department and the Office of Management and Budget, which are overseeing implementation of the deferral.

"We urge you to let federal workers and uniformed service members choose whether to defer their payroll tax obligations ... rather than forcing them to participate," wrote Van Hollen along with Schumer, Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and 19 other lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats.

"While some federal employees may want to defer their payroll tax payments," the lawmakers continued, "unions representing federal workers have made clear that many others do not."

Spokespeople for the two federal agencies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Information for this article was contributed by Erica Werner, Jeff Stein, Tony Romm and Eric Yoder of The Washington Post; by Andrew Taylor of The Associated Press; and by Erik Wasson of Bloomberg News.

