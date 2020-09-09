Springdale schools seeing fewer students this year

SPRINGDALE -- The School District's enrollment might be declining for the first time in recent memory.

Deputy Superintendent Kelly Hayes reported at Tuesday's School Board meeting the district has about 21,150 students in kindergarten through grade 12 showing up for school. That's about 1,000 fewer students than the district had as of Oct. 1 last fall.

Enrollment numbers fluctuate greatly this time each year.

Springdale, the state's largest school district, had an enrollment of 22,164 students last fall, a 1% increase from the previous year. Hayes said he couldn't remember the last time the district saw an enrollment decrease.

During normal years, students are dropped from a school district's rolls if they don't show up during the first 10 days of classes. Friday was Springdale's 10th day of school.

This year, however, the Arkansas Department of Elementary and Secondary Education asked districts to hold off on dropping those students until Oct. 1. They should be marked with a "no-show" status, but kept as an active record through this month, Hayes said.

"I think perhaps all across our state there are students who haven't come to school yet, more so than in previous years," he said.

By grade level, Springdale's largest enrollment drop this year compared to last is in its kindergarten class. The district has about 1,400 kindergartners this year; it had 1,673 kindergartners on Oct. 1, according to Hayes.

School districts receive a certain amount of state money each year for every student enrolled. That amount is $7,018 this school year.

Springdale also has seen a significant drop in its prekindergarten program, which Hayes attributed to the covid-19 pandemic. Enrollment in that program is between 750 and 775; last year it was at 1,300. That program has been reduced accordingly, Hayes said.

Also of financial concern to Springdale is its percentage of students registering for free or reduced-price meals.

The district has qualified for additional state money for four straight years because its number of students qualifying for and receiving free and reduced-price meals has surpassed the threshold of 70% of total enrollment.

Achieving that rate by Oct. 1 means the district receives twice as much from the state in enhanced student achievement money than it would if fewer than 70% were enrolled in the program. The difference is $16 million compared to $8 million, Hayes said.

Springdale's current percentage of those signed up for free or reduced-price meals is in the low 40s.

"This is not new for us. This is pretty common," he said. "We'll be working hard to visit with the families and communicating to them the importance of completing a free and reduced meal application."

He acknowledged some challenges to that this year. One is that many more students are off campus doing online school this year; even though they can still receive school meals, those students may be harder to reach than they otherwise would be.

Another issue is the state is extending its summer feeding program through this fall semester, meaning any student now can receive a free meal through the district, regardless of their family's financial status.

"If everybody's getting free meals, there's no pressure" to fill out the application, said Michelle Cook, board president.

In other financial news, the board approved a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1. It has the district spending $217.8 million with revenue of $213.4 million. Hayes said, however, he doesn't expect the district to spend that much. The district's carryover balance as of July 1 was $23.7 million, a slight increase from the previous year.