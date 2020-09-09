Troopers: Damascus man, 86, dies of crash injuries

An 86-year-old Damascus man died Monday of injuries he sustained when his pickup was rear-ended by another driver on U.S. 65 in Faulkner County, state police said.

The crash happened Aug. 20, while Nathan Brown, the 86-year-old driver of a 2020 Ford F-150, headed north on U.S. 65 in Twin Groves around 6:15 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report.

The driver of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma traveling behind Brown's pickup told police he looked down, looked back up, and crashed into the other vehicle, the report states.

Troopers said Brown died of his injuries Monday, about two and a half weeks after the crash. The Tacoma's driver was not injured, according to the report.

Weather was clear and dry at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 419 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.