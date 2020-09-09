Police Beat

Police: Drugs found

in woman's vehicle

A Ward woman was arrested in Little Rock after admitting to having drugs in her vehicle during a stop for suspicious tags, according to an arrest report.

An officer stopped a vehicle driven by Charity Madron, 44, near 1520 W. 19th St. and asked her if there was anything in the vehicle, the report said.

Madron told the officer that there were several grams of methamphetamine and a pipe in a box at her feet, which the officer found, according to the report. She was taken to the Pulaski County jail.

Suspect arrested

in armed robbery

Jacksonville police on Friday afternoon arrested a suspect in a May armed robbery, according to an affidavit.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 108 Lonsdale Circle on May 14. The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, the affidavit said.

The victim later told police that he approached the vehicle of Donnell Thomas, 34, who pointed a gun at him and told him to give him money, according to the affidavit.

The victim pushed the gun away and ran from the vehicle, the affidavit said. He heard two gunshots and was hit in the right leg, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also observed the incident on video, according to the affidavit.