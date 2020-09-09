Sections
Targeting testing

by THE PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE | Today at 3:37 a.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has quietly revised testing guidelines for covid-19.

Regarding people who have come into contact with an infected person, the recommendations now read: "You do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or state or local public health officials recommend you take one."

The move has kicked off a political firestorm. Democratic leaders allege that the White House is deliberately steering people away from taking tests. Meanwhile, officials at the CDC and Health and Human Services say the move is intended to allow testing to target the most vulnerable populations, where lagging testing has hindered effective containment efforts.

The new guidance does not discourage or prevent those exposed to the coronavirus from seeking a test. It merely downplays the urgency of doing so in favor of focusing testing on more at-risk individuals.

The U.S. is laughably shorthanded in terms of testing capacity. Targeting its limited resources toward more vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, health-care workers and school teachers, is a reasonable proposal.

