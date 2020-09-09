Trump claims tag of environmentalist for drilling-ban step

President Donald Trump arrives to speak on the environment at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

JUPITER, Fla. -- President Donald Trump sought to claim the mantle of environmental steward on Tuesday as he announced an expansion of a ban on offshore drilling and highlighted conservation projects in Florida. But his administration has overturned or weakened numerous regulations meant to protect air and water quality and lands essential for imperiled species.

Trump spoke beside the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, lambasting Democrat Joe Biden's agenda at the taxpayer-funded event. The trip took place as Trump steps up his travel to battleground states eight weeks before the election. From Florida, he was headed for a campaign rally in North Carolina, another must-win state for his reelection.

Trump announced he was extending and expanding a ban on new offshore drilling sites off the Florida coast as well as Georgia and South Carolina. The existing moratorium covers the Gulf of Mexico, and Trump said the new one also would cover the Atlantic coast -- a significant political concern in coastal states like Florida.

"My administration's proving every day that we can improve our environment while creating millions of high-paying jobs," Trump said. He claimed Biden's environmental plans would "destroy America's middle class while giving a free pass to the world's worst foreign polluters."

The announcement could open the president up to accusations of an election-year flip-flop given that he acted in January 2018 to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans.

Trump offered himself as the greatest environmental president since Theodore Roosevelt.

"Who would have thought. Trump is the great environmentalist?" the president said. "You hear that? That's good, and I am. I am. I believe strongly in it."

Trump, though, has rolled back numerous regulations meant to protect the environment, from power plant emissions to auto fuel standards to clean water. He withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord, a global agreement to address the emission of heat-trapping greenhouse gases.

The Trump administration has made the environment a primary target of his deregulatory push, eliminating or weakening dozens of rules that protect the nation's air and water quality and lands essential for imperiled species while reversing initiatives enacted during President Barack Obama's administration to fight climate change.

Trump replaced Obama's Clean Power Plan aimed at slashing greenhouse gas pollution from electric plants and eased automobile fuel-economy standards. Under Trump, the Environmental Protection Agency stripped federal protection from millions of acres of streams and wetlands. He lifted restrictions on oil and gas exploration in sensitive areas and shortened environmental reviews of construction projects such as highways and pipelines.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, a longtime Trump ally who has opposed the administration's drilling exploration expansion plans, applauded Tuesday's announcement as "good news" but warned "we must remain vigilant in the conservation and preservation of our coastline."

Additionally, Trump is putting out the word that he is considering spending as much as $100 million of his own money on his reelection effort.

Trump said Tuesday that he's prepared to use his own money and spend "whatever it takes" to win a second term in the White House, but he sidestepped just how much of his own cash he's willing to invest.

Dan Eberhart, a prominent Republican donor, said that two senior campaign officials told him in recent days that Trump was considering a personal investment in the campaign of as much as $100 million.

Trump spent more than $60 million of his own money on his 2016 run for the White House. This time, he began raising campaign funds almost immediately after his inauguration and built an enormous war chest early on that advisers believed put him at a distinct advantage over the Democratic nominee.

Information for this article was contributed by Aamer Madhani, Jonathan Lemire, Brian Slodysko, John Flesher, Meg Kinnard, Darlene Superville and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Jupiter, Fla., to speak about the environment, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. He will also travel to a campaign rally in North Carolina. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump greets Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he arrives at West Palm Beach International Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. '(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at West Palm Beach International Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)