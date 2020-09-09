Two Democrats declare for Quorum Court seat

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County Democrats will have a pair of candidates to consider today as they look for someone to run for the District 12 Justice of the Peace seat on the Quorum Court.

The two candidates who declared their intent to seek the position are Evelyn Rios Stafford and Emily Sledge, according to an email sent by the party Monday.

Stafford is a Fayetteville resident and business owner since 2015 and has served on the board of the Fayetteville Housing Authority for the past two years, according to the information she submitted.

Sledge said she's lived in Fayetteville for more than 13 years. She ran unsuccessfully for Washington County clerk in 2018, her information said.

Candy Clark, who had been the Democratic candidate for the seat being vacated by Sue Madison, withdrew last week citing a serious personal illness. District 12 includes much of southeastern Fayetteville.

The Democratic Party of Washington County announced it will hold a special convention with all party members in good standing as of Aug. 9 eligible to participate. The party asked anyone interested in seeking the position provide their names, a photo and a short biographical sketch to the party by midnight Sunday.

The special convention will be held beginning at 6 p.m. today using the Zoom meeting application. Members of the Washington County Democratic Party who are eligible will receive a link to the convention by email, according to the news release.

Arkansas law provides for replacement candidates in the event of a candidate's death, illness, move out of the district or filing for another office. The political party can choose a replacement candidate either by special election or a convention.

Washington County Clerk Becky Lewallen said last week the deadline to certify each party's list of candidates was Aug. 5. State law provides if the party's nominee is not selected in time to file his or her certification, the nominee's name won't appear on the ballot, but votes cast for the candidate appearing on the ballot, in this instance Clark, will be counted for the replacement candidate.