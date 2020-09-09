2 injured in Jonesboro shooting, police say

FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Two people were injured Tuesday night in a shooting in the 300 block of Russell Drive in Jonesboro, police said.

Officers responded just before 8 p.m. and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a police report.

Torrance Davis, 28, was struck in both thighs and his left calf, according to the report, and Ronald Rucker, 32, was struck in the hand.

Both were taken to the hospital, and their injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Jonesboro police spokeswoman Sally Smith said the department hadn’t identified any suspects in the shooting as of Wednesday morning.