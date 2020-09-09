UA doesn’t yet need switch to online-only classes, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE — Top administrators at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville have discussed a temporary “pivot” to online-only instruction, but “we don’t feel there’s a need to pivot to that extent yet,” Interim Provost Charles Robinson told faculty Wednesday afternoon.

The university on Wednesday reported 888 active cases of the coronavirus, down from 923 reported Monday. The latest total includes 876 students, seven staff members, three faculty members and two graduate assistants.

Robinson, speaking at a meeting of UA’s faculty senate, said he and Chancellor Joe Steinmetz talked on Tuesday about possibilities that “might include reducing our face-to-face offerings, at least for a temporary period of time.”

The university began fall classes Aug. 24 with about 59% of classes structured as online-only courses. Other classes, with a few exceptions for technical courses, are being recorded so students can participate remotely.

Robinson said that while there’s not a need now to make a “pivot” to online-only, “we are ever aware and will continue to look at the data.”

He added: “If indeed there is a need to pivot, we will pivot.”

Robinson said he’s teaching an in-person course “because I feel it is safe.”

The number of active coronavirus cases has declined after several days of rapid increases. The campus had three days of drive-thru testing last week.

The university reported identifying 90 new covid-19 cases on Monday and Tuesday.

Earlier Wednesday, Steinmetz sent a written message to the campus that said, in part, “the extremely low rate of infection among faculty, staff and graduate assistants suggests our classes remain safe.”

“Our testing data show that it is likely off-campus gatherings causing the majority of the positive cases,” Steinmetz added.