UAMS to host covid-19 testing event

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will offer a drive-up covid-19 testing event Thursday, according to a news release.

The first 200 people who arrive between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the parking lot at the corner of North Street and Woolsey Avenue will be tested. The testing is available to anyone older than 16 who would like to be tested, according to the news release.

Marshallese-speaking and Spanish-speaking community health navigators will be on site to help those who don't speak English.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The testing will be conducted by UAMS in cooperation with the Blue & You Foundation, the Bank of America Foundation, the Marshallese covid-19 task force, the American Coalition of Marshallese, Marshallese Educational Initiative and the Arkansas Consulate of the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

UAMS also offers an online covid-19 screening tool at uamshealth.com/healthnow and a hotline at (800) 632-4502.