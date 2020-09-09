UNDER THE RADAR: Hot Springs' Devin Johnson

Hot Springs head coach Darrell Burnett, center, works through plays with junior Devin Johnson during a break in the action last Friday at Lake Hamilton. Photo by Grace Brown of The Sentinel-Record
On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Hot Springs’ Devin Johnson.
Class: 2021
Position: LB/RB
Size: 6-0, 205 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.73 seconds
Maxes: 315 bench press, 260 power clean and 465 squat
Stats: As a junior, he totaled 101 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 8 pass breakups.
Hot Springs coach Darrell Burnett:
“He’s a three-year starter that has been productive every year. High-energy guy that makes plays inside the tackle box as well as sideline to sideline. Big hitter on defense and explosive running back on offense. Big-time competitor. All-State and All-Conference as a junior and pre-season All-Hootens this year.”
