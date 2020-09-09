UNDER THE RADAR: Hot Springs' Devin Johnson

Hot Springs head coach Darrell Burnett, center, works through plays with junior Devin Johnson during a break in the action last Friday at Lake Hamilton. Photo by Grace Brown of The Sentinel-Record

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Hot Springs’ Devin Johnson.

Class: 2021

Position: LB/RB

Size: 6-0, 205 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.73 seconds

Maxes: 315 bench press, 260 power clean and 465 squat

Stats: As a junior, he totaled 101 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 8 pass breakups.

Hot Springs coach Darrell Burnett:

“He’s a three-year starter that has been productive every year. High-energy guy that makes plays inside the tackle box as well as sideline to sideline. Big hitter on defense and explosive running back on offense. Big-time competitor. All-State and All-Conference as a junior and pre-season All-Hootens this year.”