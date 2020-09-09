Washington County budget talks tabled

FAYETTEVILLE -- Consideration of Washington County's 2021 budget was put on hold Tuesday as the county's justices of the peace said they needed more time and a better understanding of the process.

The Quorum Court's Finance and Budget Committee had been scheduled to consider the budgets of the county clerk, county collector, county treasurer and the 18 departments under the county judge at Tuesday's initial budget session, but discussion of all of those budgets was tabled until the committee's Sept. 15 meeting.

The justices of the peace raised questions about what their objectives are in considering the budgets, and several said they hadn't had any time to study the proposed budgets.

Ann Harbison, justice of the peace for District 14 and committee chairwoman, began the budget session with a suggestion all departments heads who have maintained flat or neutral budgets for the past two years be exempt from having to appear before the committee. Several justices of the peace disagreed with Harbison's suggestion.

Lance Johnson, justice of the peace for District 1, asked for a list of those budgets before being asked to make such a decision.

"I want a list that tells me what budgets we're not going to look at," Johnson said.

Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5, said he thinks people may not understand why the committee needs to consider their budgets.

"There seems to be a bad idea about why we want to hear from these departments," Deakins said. "It's not an inquisition."

Deakins also said he doesn't think the committee should approve any budgets until all of the departmental budgets have been considered.

"I'm not prepared to vote on any of these budgets tonight," Deakins said.

Deakins also said the justices of the peace haven't had enough time to study the proposed budgets. He said he received notice the budget books were ready Thursday afternoon.

Eva Madison, justice of the peace for District 9, said she received notice about the budget books being ready to be picked up Friday.

"I was notified Friday I needed to go to the courthouse to pick up my budget book," Madison said. "There's absolutely no way we should be told we're reviewing 18 budgets the following business day."

Madison said she needed information on the county's projected revenue and the justices of the peace needed to reach some consensus on the amount the Quorum Court should set aside in reserve and how to handle raises for county employees before looking at any individual budgets.

"I can't look at anybody's budget tonight and say it's good or not," Madison said.

Lisa Ecke, justice of the peace for District 6, made a motion to table the budget discussion until the Sept. 15 meeting. Ecke said the county's budget process is "antiquated" and needs to be revised. The motion was approved unanimously.

Harbison told the justices of the peace the information they were seeking is in the budget book and they should have studied the material before Tuesday's meeting.

"I am very disappointed that people didn't do their homework before they got here tonight," Harbison said.

Sam Duncan, justice of the peace for District 7, suggested the committee use the time allotted for the budget discussion to considering the process and setting goals. Part of that discussion revolved around the format for the meetings.

At Tuesday's meeting, seven justices of the peace attended in person while others used the Zoom application to attend remotely. The mixture of in-person attendees and those relying on technology created some friction as a number of justices of the peace who were using Zoom complained they weren't able to fully participate. At other times, meeting panelists who were supposed to report to the committee were unable to hear or be heard during the meeting.

"We did not have this level of embarrassing problems when we were all on Zoom," Eva Madison said during the discussion. "I get it that Zoom meetings are hard. But fifth-graders are doing it every day."