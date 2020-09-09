Winless Fayetteville has NLR's attention

North Little Rock Coach J.R. Eldridge was glad to get his first victory at his new school.

The Charging Wildcats won at Springdale Har-Ber 41-28 on Friday in their season opener after trailing 21-17 at halftime in a game in which the start time was delayed by lightning.

Getting the first win in his North Little Rock tenure was satisfying for Eldridge, who was hired from Arkadelphia in March.

"It felt really good," Eldridge said. "Our coaches did an outstanding job of making adjustments at halftime. Our players did a great job of putting on more steam in the second half."

The Charging Wildcats got solid efforts out of two of their top seniors.

Fredrick O'Donald rushed for 196 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries to lead North Little Rock. Kareame Cotton rushed for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns, and passed for 91 yards and 2 scores.

"Our senior leadership was really good," Eldridge said. "They did a good job of having a business-like mentality. We had three-hour trip and a lightning delay. But we were able to pull it out."

Eldridge will coach his first home game with the Charging Wildcats on Friday when they host Fayetteville at Charging Wildcat Stadium in North Little Rock.

Fayetteville has played one of the state's toughest schedules this season. The Bulldogs are 0-2 with losses to Conway and Owasso, Okla. Now they face North Little Rock, which has competed in the past four Class 7A championship games.

Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick is confident his team can bounce back from its slow start.

"We've played some good football teams," Dick said. "We've shown a lot of improvement from Game One to Game Two. If we can continue to do that, we'll be fine."

On Friday, Fayetteville faced former coach Bill Blankenship and Owasso, which led 24-14 at halftime before defeating the Bulldogs 31-17.

Jared Tubbs returned an interception for a 14-yard touchdown and Owen McCone had a 1-yard scoring run for Fayetteville.

Dick said North Little Rock presents a challenge with Cotton at quarterback and O'Donald at running back.

"They want to run the ball," Dick said. "They've put themselves in a successful position in multiple formations. They have tremendous athletes. Against Har-Ber, they established the run."

Eldridge said Fayetteville's first two losses are not lulling North Little Rock into a false sense of security.

"They play really hard," Eldridge said. "There's a lot of talent on that football team. We have to make sure we do the little things right."

Fayetteville is looking to avoid an 0-3 start before opening 7A-West Conference play Sept. 25 against Bentonville West at home.

"It's always big to get a win," Dick said. "But right now, we're more worried about ourselves. We want to continue to get better. A win would be huge."

North Little Rock is at home for two games, with Friday night's game and Sept. 18 against West Memphis. Eldridge wants his team to build momentum toward its 7A-Central Conference opener Sept. 25 against Little Rock Central at home.

"It's extremely important for us," Eldridge said. "We've got to improve on some things from the last game to this game. We have to execute better."